Zendaya On Wearing That Viral Robot Suit: ‘Why Did I Do This?’

The fashionista served up looks upon looks during the “Dune: Part Two” press run earlier this year, but there was one particular ensemble that left the internet gagged — her see-through metallic bodysuit.
Now, though, she’s revealing that wearing the skin-tight getup posed a particular problem.
“Immediately, I think after wearing it for like 10 minutes or less than that, I got really lightheaded,” the “Euphoria” star told Vogue in a video interview released Tuesday. “The metal conducts and holds on to heat very quickly and kind of traps heat in.”
“I’m wearing a complete bodysuit, so there’s a barrier, so you already have a layer of material kind of on your skin,” she added.
Zendaya also discussed how her stylist, Law Roach, helped her bring the edgy look to life.
“This suit, everybody knows it. And I was like, ‘I wonder if I could wear that?’” she recalled. “And so I sent it to Law, and I was like, ‘What if we wore this for the premiere?’”
“He was like, ‘Are you being serious? Don’t play with me. Like, don’t get me started on something and make me do this, and you’re going to, like, chicken out at the last minute and be too scared to wear it,’” Zendaya continued. “And I was like, ‘I mean, if we can do it.’”
Despite Roach’s playful warning, Zendaya said that as the premiere date approached, she did indeed begin to second-guess her sensational wardrobe choice.
“As the days were coming up, I was like, ‘This is a bad idea. Like, why did I do this?’ But I put it on, I went out there, and I did it,” she said.
Elsewhere in the interview, the “Challengers” actor noted that there were concerns that the outfit might not fit since it doesn’t stretch. Clearly, that wasn’t the case, with Zendaya saying that her wearing the bodysuit was “meant to be.”
“One of the men who originally made it was with us, and he was like, ‘You know, we can try it, but there’s also a world where certain parts won’t fit,’” she said, adding, “We tried it on, and I was like, ‘Guys, I think it’s fitting.’ It fit like a glove.”
Watch Zendaya’s full interview below.
