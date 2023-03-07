What's Hot

Zendaya Takes Her Fashion-Icon Status To The Next Level With Shorts Suit Look

Stunning.
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Zendaya is clearly not letting the world forget she’s a fashion icon.

The two-time Emmy winner set social media ablaze after photos hit the internet of her attending Paris Fashion Week on Monday.

The actor, who was styled by her longtime collaborator Law Roach, appeared at Louis Vuitton’s Women’s Fall-Winter 2023 show wearing an animal-print shorts suit by the designer. She paired the look with matching boots, a belt and a black bralette.

Zendaya on March 6 in Paris.
Zendaya on March 6 in Paris.
Edward Berthelot via Getty Images

The “Euphoria” star has been celebrated for her impeccable style on several occasions.

In January 2022, she memorably stunned on the red carpet for the Season Two premiere of the HBO hit, wearing a vintage silk black-and-white-striped Valentino gown.

Zendaya rocked another unforgettable look in late 2021, when she wore a custom Valentino gown ― featuring spiderweb embroidery ― to the premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” The actor played Michelle “MJ” Jones-Watson in Marvel’s “Spider-Man” movie trilogy, starring Tom Holland and directed by Jon Watts.

Zendaya’s style earned her the Fashion Icon Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America in 2021. At the time, she was the youngest person to receive the honor.

During her acceptance speech, the actor said fashion has been a “creative outlet” for her.

“Fashion did something special for me,” Zendaya said, after noting that she was a shy kid growing up. “It gave me the extraordinary gift of transformation.”

