How Zendaya, John David Washington Managed To Shoot A Secret Movie During A Pandemic

Zendaya and John David Washington didn’t let a pandemic get in the way of making a movie.

The actors star in the upcoming film “Malcolm & Marie,” which has already finished production after being shot under strict coronavirus precautions, a Deadline exclusive revealed.

Zendaya reportedly reached out to “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson earlier this year after the HBO series shut down production on its second season in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns. She asked if he could write and direct a movie while in quarantine. Levinson apparently could, and completed the script for “Malcolm & Marie” in just six days, with Zendaya and the “Black KkKlansman” star in mind.

The trio ― who bankrolled the film along with Levinson’s wife and production partner Ashley Levinson and producer Kevin Turen ― pulled off the shoot between June 17 and July 2 with minimal crew at Caterpillar House, an eco-conscious custom home in Carmel, California.

After consulting with production unions and doctors, the production team rolled out a plan beginning with a two-week quarantine in Monterey and multiple COVID-19 tests before the start of filming. The actors and crew members wore masks, social distanced and even the onsite chef was required to quarantine with the group. Nobody was permitted offsite, Deadline reported.

Once production began, no more than 12 people were allowed on set at any time. The lengthy safety precaution list included temperature checks at the start and end of each day, regular sanitization of set gear and ensuring no crew members were allowed in close contact with actors without wearing personal protective equipment. Cast members donned their own costumes and mics. Food was individually wrapped and provided alongside disposable utensils.

While details about the film remain secret, Deadline reported it has “some echoes of Netflix’s ‘Marriage Story,’ while resonating a number of social themes that the world is experiencing right now.”

Zendaya dropped a tease for the new flick on Instagram:

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!