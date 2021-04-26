Zendaya's Oscars Dress Was Stunning. But She Made A Bigger Fashion Statement.

“Malcolm & Marie” star Zendaya earned raves for her yellow Valentino dress at the Oscars Sunday, but it was an accessory that caught the eye of many.
Nope, not her Bulgari necklace.
It was her face mask.
The actor was praised on Twitter for wearing her face covering during the broadcast when she didn’t have to.
The “Spiderman: Far From Home” actor was consistently spotted at her table wearing the mask, which matched her outfit. (She took it off to present the Best Original Score Oscar.)
Regina King, the first presenter, explained the COVID-19 precautions the attendees took. She said they would have masks off when the cameras were rolling, but would put them back on off the air.
Whether to set an example for the millions watching or simply provide extra protection, Zendaya kept hers on for the most part.
To many on Twitter, it was the boldest fashion statement of all.
