Zendaya's Oscars Dress Was Stunning. But She Made A Bigger Fashion Statement.

Nope, not her Bulgari necklace.

It was her face mask.

The actor was praised on Twitter for wearing her face covering during the broadcast when she didn’t have to.

The “Spiderman: Far From Home” actor was consistently spotted at her table wearing the mask, which matched her outfit. (She took it off to present the Best Original Score Oscar.)

Regina King, the first presenter, explained the COVID-19 precautions the attendees took. She said they would have masks off when the cameras were rolling, but would put them back on off the air.

Whether to set an example for the millions watching or simply provide extra protection, Zendaya kept hers on for the most part.

To many on Twitter, it was the boldest fashion statement of all.

Thank you Zendaya for being the only one there with a mask on. Another reason why you’re a role model to everyone. pic.twitter.com/QD55mEkksN — malachi (@MCUMarvels) April 26, 2021

Zendaya still wearing her mask even though they were told they don't have to 👌 pic.twitter.com/2WGAw3tDxH — Emily | TFATWS SPOILERS (@WandarousWanda) April 26, 2021

we love @zendaya so much for wearing a mask during the ceremony #Oscars pic.twitter.com/7FF83qXlx1 — Spider-Man: No Way Home News (@spideysnews) April 26, 2021

zendaya wearing her mask throughout the entire ceremony is one of the many reasons she’s superior pic.twitter.com/ocq0AYXxDh — mona (@percyjcksqns) April 26, 2021

zendaya being the only one i've seen so far wearing a mask love you queen — finn (@FisherpriceFinn) April 26, 2021

queen zendaya kept her mask on, she’s the only one 💯💛 pic.twitter.com/OFTyC3oNB6 — Laura (@JustSayinTee) April 26, 2021

my mom just said “i know zendaya is not nominated but she should win because she’s wearing a mask” SO TRUE MOM — hunter ‎४ loves loki || SAMMY DAY (@shezzacurls) April 26, 2021

Zendaya wearing her mask. I guess everyone else forget theirs at home 😷 pic.twitter.com/I5q7WoEfOz — WERKit4Z - Fan Account ONLY (@dumas1000) April 26, 2021