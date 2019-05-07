Zendaya Leaves A Glass Slipper On Met Gala Red Carpet For Major Cinderella Moment

Zendaya left evil step-sisters around the world shaking with a serious fairy-tale moment on the the Met Gala red carpet.

The “Spider-Man: Far From Home” star bibbidi-bobbidi-bopped her way into our hearts with a full-blown Cinderella fantasy on Monday night, stunning in a custom Tommy Hilfiger ballgown with a few surprises.

When she arrived on the carpet with her longtime stylist Law Roach, who served as her fairy godmother for the night, the gown was a soft gray hue and seemingly a bit understated despite the signature pouffy sleeves.

But with a few flicks of Roach’s wand, which shot out wisps of what we can only presume is fairy dust, Zendaya’s entire look and her carriage-inspired clutch suddenly lit up like magic.

That’s when the Disney channel alum transformed into a real-life Disney princess and went onto slay the red carpet, making sure to do Cinderella proud with her poses.

But Zendaya and her team weren’t done with the stunts just yet.

As she climbed the stairs to the gala, the actress left behind what else, of course a glass slipper on the carpet, which quickly caught the attention of fans judging watching along on social media.

The 22-year-old star headed into the event, which included a live performance by Cher, only to have her publicist come and retrieve the shoe after all was said and done.

After the festivities, Zendaya shared a behind-the-scenes look at her fashion statement, crediting the “very very smart people” who helped her make magic on the red carpet.

And just in case you thought Zendaya wasn’t doing the most for the Met Gala, she changed into two more outfits, including a chic all-black power suit, to keep the party going all night long.