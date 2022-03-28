Though she’s only 25, Zendaya is a fashion force in Hollywood, dominating red carpets everywhere from the Grammys to the Met Gala. It’s little surprise, then, that the actress and singer killed her look for the 94th Academy Awards. Rocking a custom cropped white satin Valentino button-up shirt and a long beaded silver skirt with tons of Bulgari diamond bling, the “Euphoria” star was looking tailored and dignified but still youthful and fun.

With the help of her long-term stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya created a look that was reminiscent of actress Sharon Stone’s 1998 Oscars outfit, which famously combined a shirt from The Gap and a Vera Wang evening skirt. Yet Zendaya’s cropped silhouette and partially exposed midriff made the look totally modern and totally Zendaya.

There are wearable ways to incorporate a cropped white button-up like Zendaya’s into your wardrobe. Pair it with high-waisted jeans, cute draw-string shorts or put it on over a dress or tank top for a layered look. To help you nail this look at home, we’ve rounded up a collection of cropped white button-up shirts, ranging in price, size and style.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.