Zendaya's Crop Top Stole The Show At The 2022 Oscars. Here's Where To Get One

The "Euphoria" star killed her look for the 94th Academy Awards, and we've rounded up where to get a cropped button-up shirt just like hers.

Though she’s only 25, Zendaya is a fashion force in Hollywood, dominating red carpets everywhere from the Grammys to the Met Gala. It’s little surprise, then, that the actress and singer killed her look for the 94th Academy Awards. Rocking a custom cropped white satin Valentino button-up shirt and a long beaded silver skirt with tons of Bulgari diamond bling, the “Euphoria” star was looking tailored and dignified but still youthful and fun.

With the help of her long-term stylist, Law Roach, Zendaya created a look that was reminiscent of actress Sharon Stone’s 1998 Oscars outfit, which famously combined a shirt from The Gap and a Vera Wang evening skirt. Yet Zendaya’s cropped silhouette and partially exposed midriff made the look totally modern and totally Zendaya.

There are wearable ways to incorporate a cropped white button-up like Zendaya’s into your wardrobe. Pair it with high-waisted jeans, cute draw-string shorts or put it on over a dress or tank top for a layered look. To help you nail this look at home, we’ve rounded up a collection of cropped white button-up shirts, ranging in price, size and style.

1
Pretty Little Thing
A plus-size cropped button-up with a boxy fit
This comes in sizes 12-26.
Get it from Pretty Little Thing for $42.
2
H&M
An asymmetrical hem button-up with a keyhole back
This comes in white and black in XXS-XL.
Get it from H&M for $24.99.
3
Good American
A cropped boxy button-up with a breast pocket
This comes in white and black and in XS-5XL.
Get it from Good American for $89.
4
Aeropostale
A cropped button-up with a raw hem
This comes in white and blue in XS-XXL.
Get it from Aeropostale for $24.98.
5
Shein
A plus-size cropped button-up with a tie waist
This comes in XL-4XL.
Get it from Shein for $17.
6
Everlane
A 100% cotton cropped button-up shirt
This comes in 10 colors in XXS-XL.
Get it from Everlane for $80.
7
H&M
A cropped short-sleeve button-up
This comes in five colors in XXS-XL.
Get it from H&M for $14.99.
8
Cider
A cropped long-sleeve top with eye hooks and puffy sleeves
This comes in white and khaki in XS-XL.
Get it from Cider for $24.
9
ASOS
A cropped collared shirt with a twist knot
This comes in 2-12.
Get it from ASOS for $42.
