Zendaya Stuns In See-Through Robot Bodysuit At 'Dune: Part Two' Premiere

The fashion queen turned heads with her body-hugging look.
Jazmin Tolliver
Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Zendaya’s latest look is nothing short of otherworldly.

During the “Dune 2” world premiere at Leicester Square in London, the fashionable actor stepped onto the red carpet on Thursday sporting a shiny robot suit.

She paired the skintight silver body armor-style ensemble, which was accented with clear panel cutouts around her chest, abs, legs, arms and backside, with a sleek pixie cut and a sapphire-encrusted Bulgari necklace.

The cyborg-esque piece from Thierry Mugler’s iconic 1995 couture collection was styled by Zendaya’s celebrity stylist and pal, Law Roach.

The “Euphoria” star’s futuristic look left fans on X (formerly Twitter) absolutely “gagged.”

Zendaya ― who plays Chani, the love interest of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) in “Dune 2” ― has been wowing fans all month with press looks reminiscent of the dystopian sci-fi film. From a gravity-defying gown to an edgy all-black leather pantsuit, the star hasn’t held back.

Directed by Denis Villeneuve, “Dune: Part Two,” which also stars Christopher Walken, Dave Bautista and Josh Brolin, hits theaters on March 1.

