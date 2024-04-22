Zendaya Reveals Expert Tennis Detail Serena Williams Caught In 'Challengers'

Zendaya revealed what Serena Williams spotted while watching her upcoming romantic tennis film “Challengers” that didn’t look like something from out of the game.
“She was like, ’I know there definitely weren’t real [tennis] balls,” Zendaya said of Williams in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.
“She knows. She’s the best of the best.”
Zendaya, who noted that she hadn’t yet talked with Venus Williams about the film, told ET that Serena said she was great in the movie “considering that I had never, never touched a tennis ball before.”
The actor, who previously admitted that all she knew about tennis were the Williams sisters and “probably Roger Federer,” recently showed love to the sibling tennis icons last week as she paid tribute to their photoshoot for the May 1998 issue of Vogue.
Her stylist, Law Roach, shared snaps of Zendaya sporting a black and white gown, a recreation of the Carolina Herrera dresses worn by the Williams sisters in their photoshoot with Annie Leibovitz.
Zendaya, in an Instagram Stories update, shared photos from her shoot and wrote that she’s “forever inspired” by the tennis icons.
The “Dune: Part Two” star’s latest movie is directed by Luca Guadagnino and follows Tashi Duncan as she goes from a tennis prodigy to becoming a coach after she retires due to a career-ending injury.
The flick, which also stars Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist, is set to hit theaters on Friday.