Zendaya Shares Why She Refused To Kiss On Camera As A Teen On 'Shake It Up'

Zendaya recently reflected on how she set boundaries as a teenager when she played Rocky Blue in the Disney series “Shake It Up.”

The 25-year-old, who became the youngest person to win Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series at the Emmys last year, told British Vogue in a profile published Monday that she refused to share an on-screen kiss with someone when she acted in the series.

“I remember being on ‘Shake It Up’ and being like, ‘I’m not gonna do this. I’m going to kiss him on the cheek because I haven’t been kissed yet so I don’t want the kiss to be on camera,’” she told the publication.

Zendaya was 14 when “Shake It Up” premiered in 2010. The series ended after its third season in 2013.

Zendaya spoke recently about her refusal to share an on-screen case as a teenager on Disney's "Shake It Up."

These days the actor continues to protect her personal life by remaining notoriously private about her relationships.

In July, Zendaya was spotted kissing her “Spider-Man” co-star Tom Holland at a traffic light in Los Angeles, after much speculation about their off-screen romance.

Holland appeared to confirm their romantic relationship last week, when he posted a sweet birthday tribute to Zendaya on Instagram referencing her character in the film franchise. “My MJ, have the happiest of birthdays. Gimme a call when [you’re] up xxx,” he wrote.

Zendaya has publicly reflected on her Disney Channel past before.

During a video conversation on Variety’s “Actors on Actors” in January, the “Euphoria” actor said she was grateful for her Disney origins.

“That’s where I started and I learned so much from that experience,” she said.

“And I’m just grateful that ... it’s just kind of been this slow progression and I’m just taking my time.”