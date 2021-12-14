Zendaya Is Everyone's Hero In Custom Spiderweb Gown On Red Carpet

Zendaya clearly doesn’t take her title as fashion icon lightly.
The actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Monday night, donning a custom Valentino gown that featured spiderweb embroidery and a high side slit. She completed the look with a matching mask and rocked her hair in long, straight back cornrows.
Zendaya, who plays MJ in “Spider-Man,” has long collaborated with stylist Law Roach. She was awarded the 2021 CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) fashion icon award last month.
Monday’s premiere was not the first time Zendaya expertly nailed a themed look on a red carpet.
The “Euphoria” actor attended a photocall for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in London wearing dangling spiderweb earrings.
She wore a shimmery, futuristic off-white Rick Owens gown to a screening of “Dune” in London in October. And in July, Zendaya rocked a Lola Bunny-inspired Moschino two-piece set at the premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”
When accepting her award as CFDA’s 2021 fashion icon, Zendaya said that fashion has been a “creative outlet” for her and an “extension of all the reasons why I love acting.”
“Spider-Man: No Way Home” hits theaters on Friday.