Zendaya Is Everyone's Hero In Custom Spiderweb Gown On Red Carpet

Zendaya clearly doesn’t take her title as fashion icon lightly.

The actor attended the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Monday night, donning a custom Valentino gown that featured spiderweb embroidery and a high side slit. She completed the look with a matching mask and rocked her hair in long, straight back cornrows.

Zendaya, who plays MJ in “Spider-Man,” has long collaborated with stylist Law Roach. She was awarded the 2021 CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) fashion icon award last month.

Zendaya at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" Los Angeles premiere on Monday. Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Zendaya wearing a custom Valentino gown on the red carpet at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Monday’s premiere was not the first time Zendaya expertly nailed a themed look on a red carpet.

The “Euphoria” actor attended a photocall for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in London wearing dangling spiderweb earrings.

Zendaya at a Dec. 5 photocall for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" in London. Karwai Tang via Getty Images

She wore a shimmery, futuristic off-white Rick Owens gown to a screening of “Dune” in London in October. And in July, Zendaya rocked a Lola Bunny-inspired Moschino two-piece set at the premiere of “Space Jam: A New Legacy.”

Zendaya at a "Dune" special screening on Oct. 8 in London. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Zendaya at the Warner Bros. Pictures world premiere of "Space Jam: A New Legacy" in Los Angeles on July 12. VALERIE MACON via Getty Images

When accepting her award as CFDA’s 2021 fashion icon, Zendaya said that fashion has been a “creative outlet” for her and an “extension of all the reasons why I love acting.”