Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Go Viral For Their Dance Moves At Birthday Party

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet were spotted being total dancing machines at a recent party, and Twitter users fell head-over-heels for the stars’ moves.

In several clips shared on social media, the “Dune” co-stars can be seen dancing and mingling at a birthday party for Zendaya’s assistant, Darnell Appling, at a Los Angeles park.

In one video shared on Twitter, Zendaya grooved to Beyoncé’s “Before I Let Go.” She rocked a white crop top, baggy blue jeans and gold hoop earrings for the joint dance session.

Twitter users gushed over the footage as it began trending on social media.

will now be tattooing this video of zendaya dancing to before i let go in my brain so i can play it on a loop forever pic.twitter.com/JpAXvBfzug — SWARM ON THESE HANDS🐝 (@leighdayaism) June 5, 2023

Zendaya is our Dancing Queen

pic.twitter.com/fuDGmW45ye — D✨Harry|Zendaya (@dayas_smile13) June 5, 2023

making this whole video of zendaya dancing my personality as we speak pic.twitter.com/MBxNMp23Y5 — is (@DAYASCHANl) June 5, 2023

Another clip from the gathering shows Chalamet wearing an NBA jersey with lime green shorts and Batman-themed socks as he worked his way into the center of a dance circle.

don’t ask me how many times i watched this. almost as many times as i watched zendaya line dancing at the same cookout https://t.co/oKzrG3eKFo — ken’s burner account (@cennedykox) June 5, 2023

they had timothee dancing at darnell’s bday cookout lmaoo that’s zendaya’s bestie fr — sage (@staysage) June 5, 2023

I’ve watched the vids of zendaya, timothée, and that grandma dancing on loop for the past hour… new comfort videos I fear — timotae’s fluffy hair🧸 (@fmasistahood) June 5, 2023

An additional photo from the get-together made its way to Twitter showing Chalamet wearing a T-shirt that reads “Darnell’s Freaknik ’23.”

hope y'all have a good day cause i know my day is made like we got zendaya dancing she's so insane i need her , timmy with 'darnell's freaknik'23' t shirt 😭<3 , timdaya at darnell's birthday party i truly won <3💕 pic.twitter.com/MBxNMp23Y5 — is (@DAYASCHANl) June 5, 2023

Zendaya and Chalamet are set to appear together in “Dune: Part Two,” the sequel to their hit 2021 sci-fi film, which hits theaters on Nov. 3.

Dancing together isn’t anything new for the Hollywood pals, who have previously beamed about their family-like connection.

In October 2021, Zendaya told “Good Morning America” that the co-stars often danced in her dressing room during breaks on the set of “Dune.”

Earlier that year, she shared that the duo’s dance breaks were her favorite thing to do when the cast wasn’t filming.

