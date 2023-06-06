Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Go Viral For Their Dance Moves At Birthday Party

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet were spotted being total dancing machines at a recent party, and Twitter users fell head-over-heels for the stars’ moves.
In several clips shared on social media, the “Dune” co-stars can be seen dancing and mingling at a birthday party for Zendaya’s assistant, Darnell Appling, at a Los Angeles park.
In one video shared on Twitter, Zendaya grooved to Beyoncé’s “Before I Let Go.” She rocked a white crop top, baggy blue jeans and gold hoop earrings for the joint dance session.
Twitter users gushed over the footage as it began trending on social media.
Another clip from the gathering shows Chalamet wearing an NBA jersey with lime green shorts and Batman-themed socks as he worked his way into the center of a dance circle.
An additional photo from the get-together made its way to Twitter showing Chalamet wearing a T-shirt that reads “Darnell’s Freaknik ’23.”
Zendaya and Chalamet are set to appear together in “Dune: Part Two,” the sequel to their hit 2021 sci-fi film, which hits theaters on Nov. 3.
Dancing together isn’t anything new for the Hollywood pals, who have previously beamed about their family-like connection.
In October 2021, Zendaya told “Good Morning America” that the co-stars often danced in her dressing room during breaks on the set of “Dune.”
Earlier that year, she shared that the duo’s dance breaks were her favorite thing to do when the cast wasn’t filming.
“I would leave the door open, Timothée would come in with his little speaker, and then everybody would start coming in, and then we’d just start dancing,” she said on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” in February 2021.