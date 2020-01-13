Zendaya's Hot Pink Outfit At The Critics' Choice Awards Needs To Be On Replay

Zendaya’s bright pink look for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards was a showstopper, and people had many things to say about it.

On Sunday, the “Euphoria” star rocked a shiny, asymmetrical breastplate top with a maxi skirt by Tom Ford. The entirely fuchsia look was an homage to a similar design done in the 1980s by Issey Miyake and Claude Lalanne for Yves Saint Laurent’s Haute Couture A/W 1969 collection. Both the actor’s stylist, Law Roach, and Shrimpton Couture founder Cherie Balch posted the historical reference points on their Instagram accounts.

Zendaya had been nominated for the Best Actress in a Drama Series award, but her look was the real winner.

People on Twitter could not get enough of the pink perfection. Here’s what they had to say:

zendaya won. everyone can go home now. pic.twitter.com/PKXyDEYRuO — miranda (@zenfieya) January 13, 2020

GOD IS A WOMAN AND HER NAME IS ZENDAYA pic.twitter.com/JPg4L2MDvM — ✨Maria✨ (@quackzonqueen) January 13, 2020

holy SHIT. ZENDAYA JUST DID THAT pic.twitter.com/jQOPpeMeov — becca (@laurieslaurence) January 12, 2020

Mom: what did you learn about at school today?



Me, an intellectual:



The Birth of Zendaya (2020) pic.twitter.com/c1P5oxHlMH — 𝓂𝒶𝓇𝓇𝓎 𝓂𝑒 𝓏𝑒𝓃𝒹𝒶𝓎𝒶 💍 (@lovepetermj) January 13, 2020

Zendaya is a whole work of ART pic.twitter.com/tfqVSKVz4E — 𝔞𝔪𝔟𝔢𝔯 (@saintvenchy) January 13, 2020

I’m done with comedy. I’m just a Zendaya stan account now. pic.twitter.com/lVNGqmuOCy — Dewayne Perkins (@DewaynePerkins) January 13, 2020

Zendaya has given y'all a mood and pic for your 2020 vision boards pic.twitter.com/sobcFybmxN — Brother Nyght (@wondermann5) January 13, 2020