Zendaya's Hot Pink Outfit At The Critics' Choice Awards Needs To Be On Replay

Many people on Twitter claimed that the "Euphoria" star "won" with her Tom Ford breastplate and maxi skirt and one even called her "a whole work of art."

Zendaya’s bright pink look for the 2020 Critics’ Choice Awards was a showstopper, and people had many things to say about it.

On Sunday, the “Euphoria” star rocked a shiny, asymmetrical breastplate top with a maxi skirt by Tom Ford. The entirely fuchsia look was an homage to a similar design done in the 1980s by Issey Miyake and Claude Lalanne for Yves Saint Laurent’s Haute Couture A/W 1969 collection. Both the actor’s stylist, Law Roach, and Shrimpton Couture founder Cherie Balch posted the historical reference points on their Instagram accounts.

Zendaya had been nominated for the Best Actress in a Drama Series award, but her look was the real winner.

People on Twitter could not get enough of the pink perfection. Here’s what they had to say:

