Zendaya And Tom Holland Don't Get The Fuss Over Their Heights: 'This Is Normal, Too'

Zendaya and Tom Holland don’t understand all the hoopla over their height difference. The “Euphoria” actor is taller than Holland... so what?

The “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stars addressed conservations surrounding their heights during an appearance on SiriusXM on Friday.

Host Jessica Shaw noted that their height difference “became this thing” with fans after a scene in 2019′s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in which Spider-Man (Holland) and MJ (Zendaya) kissed. But the actors seemed surprised that anyone would care.

Shaw then called it a “misogynistic thing” that so many people feel women should be shorter than men in heterosexual partnerships.

“This is normal, too,” Zendaya responded. “My mom is taller than my dad.”

Holland, who first pointed out that Zendaya is only about “an inch or two” taller than him, said it is a “stupid assumption” that a man should be taller than a woman in a relationship.

The pair was joined by “Spider-Man” costar Jacob Batalon, who chimed in, “It’s like, not a weird thing for women to be tall.”

Zendaya later pointed out that she had no idea until she was older that a height difference between a man and woman “was a thing” people cared about.

“My parents were always that way,” she said before adding,“I have no construct of it.”

Zendaya and Holland are clearly unbothered by their heights – even if some fans are. They even recently joked about how their height difference affected their ability to do one particular stunt in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

During an appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” last week, Holland explained that the stunt involved him landing on a surface with Zendaya attached to him, but that Zendaya would land on the ground before him, causing his feet to swing from underneath him.

“And then she would catch me,” he said, joking that things didn’t go as planned and that he was “supposed to look cool” landing first.

Holland also recently addressed the pair’s long-rumored romance, discussing their off-screen relationship in a cover story for GQ’s Men of the Year issue last month.