Zendaya Reveals How She And Tom Holland Dodged A Speeding Ticket

Turns out there are some sweet perks to being a crime-fighting superhero.
On “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Thursday, Zendaya revealed she and her boyfriend, Tom Holland, were en route to a workout once when they were stopped by police.
“Tom and I were rushing to a spin class, with my mother. I was not going to do the spin class. He was going to do the spin class. Because I don’t do that,” she recalled.
“But we were going fast. We were running late, and they recognized that he was Spider-Man... And we were fine! We got a warning, and everything was okay.”
“Well, he’s a crimefighter, of course, there’s a community there,” Jimmy Kimmel quipped.
The actors have been in each others’ lives since they shot “Spider-Man: Homecoming” together in 2016. They confirmed they were dating in 2021.
Zendaya is currently promoting her new movie, “Challengers,” a drama about a love triangle between professional tennis stars.
She also spoke to Kimmel about what it was like watching the steamy flick with her family at the recent premiere.
“It was hilarious,” she said, joking that her 18-year-old nieces were covering their eyes and fake gagging during the raunchy scenes. “It was my favorite part of the night.”
Tennis great Venus Williams attended the premiere, which Zendaya said was terrifying.
“First of all, I’m fan-girling. I’m already excited, just the fact, the honor that she would take her time to come and see this was so special to me,” she said. “And then I thought ‘Ohhh, I play tennis in this movie.’ And I really hope that she is not distracted by my tennis abilities.”
