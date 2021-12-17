Zendaya Writes Heartfelt Tribute To Tom Holland: 'My Spider-Man'

Zendaya has nothing but sweet words for Tom Holland.

The actor wrote a heartfelt tribute dedicated to her “Spider-Man: No Way Home” co-star in an Instagram post on Thursday.

“My Spider-Man, I’m so proud of you, some things never change and good thing,” she wrote in the caption of the post, which featured both a recent photo of Holland on set and a throwback picture of him wearing a Spider-Man suit as a child.

Zendaya’s note thrilled fans of the pair, who have remained relatively private about their off-screen relationship but have long been rumored to be dating.

“You two are just the cutest!” actor Tamera Mowry-Housley commented.

“So cute!! He spoke it into existence,” Tina Knowles-Lawson said.

Tom Holland and Zendaya at the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" premiere on Monday. Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images

Headlines focused on Zendaya and Holland’s relationship have recently picked up steam during their press tour for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” which hits theaters on Friday.

The pair addressed their height difference and the “stupid assumption” that men should be taller than women during an appearance on SiriusXM last week.

“This is normal, too,” Zendaya, who is taller than Holland, said during the interview. “My mom is taller than my dad.”

Meanwhile, Holland told People in an interview published Wednesday that he’s considering taking a break from acting to focus on growing a family.

