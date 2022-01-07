Zendaya Reminds Everyone She's A Fashion Icon In Showstopping Vintage Gown

Zendaya has once again pulled off the perfect red carpet look.

The actor stunned in a vintage silk black-and-white striped Valentino gown at a Los Angeles photo call on Wednesday for the Season 2 premiere of HBO’s critically acclaimed series “Euphoria.”

Zendaya’s dress was originally worn by supermodel Linda Evangelista for Valentino Garavani’s spring/summer 1992 collection. The “Dune” star was styled by Law Roach, her longtime collaborator.

Zendaya at HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 photo call at Goya Studios in Los Angeles on Jan. 5. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Zendaya poses for the cameras at HBO's "Euphoria" Season 2 photo call in Los Angeles on Jan. 5. Jeff Kravitz via Getty Images

Evangelista appeared to acknowledge Zendaya’s tribute to her early 1990s look. The model reposted Garavani’s throwback photo of her wearing the gown on a runway on her Instagram stories Friday.

Zendaya is known to serve jaw-dropping looks on red carpets. The Emmy-winning-actor became the youngest person to receive the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s 2021 fashion icon award in November.

Last month, she got fans tangled up with excitement when she donned a custom spiderweb Valentino gown at the Los Angeles premiere of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Zendaya at the Los Angeles premiere for "Spider-Man: No Way Home" on Dec. 13, 2021. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images