Zendaya Pulls Classy Move Before 'Euphoria' Season Premiere

Zendaya won an Emmy for playing Rue in the HBO drama “Euphoria” ― but that doesn’t mean she wants everyone to watch her in the new season of the hit series.

Before the Season 2 premiere on Sunday, she warned that the new episodes may be triggering and asked that fans only watch if they can handle the material.

“I know I’ve said this before, but I do want to reiterate to everyone that Euphoria is for mature audiences,” read an Instagram post she put up. “This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch. Please only watch it if you feel comfortable.”

“Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support,” the “Spider-Man: No Way Home” star added.

Zendaya made a similar plea for viewer discretion before the show, which deals with drug use and addiction, premiered in 2019. (Light spoilers for Season 2 ahead.)

USA Today called “Euphoria” a “punishing and provocative teen drama,” and singled out Rue’s confrontation with her mom (Nika King) and younger sister (Storm Reid) amid her escalating drug use.

“The 15-minute scene may rank as the single most harrowing moment in the drama’s troubling history, and rings heartbreakingly familiar for those of us who’ve watched a loved one struggle with addiction,” the review said. “Both feral and pathetic, Zendaya achingly conveys Rue’s hopelessness about ever getting better, as she wonders aloud whether she’s even someone worth saving.”

SlashFilm.com called the sophomore season “emotionally relentless,” saying: “It commits to every bold narrative maneuver it makes, but to a warts-and-all portrayal of addiction most of all.”