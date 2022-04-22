Zendaya Gives Coy Response To Rumor About Tom Holland 'Euphoria' Cameo

Was Tom Holland secretly in “Euphoria”?

Holland, 25, has expressed interest in appearing on HBO’s hit series alongside girlfriend, Zendaya, who stars as the series’ most complicated and compelling character, Rue. And during a recent interview with Access Hollywood, Zendaya, 25, was vague about whether there was any truth to the rumor that Holland had made a cameo on the show.

“Could be,” she said.

Zendaya and Tom Holland: Will the power couple share the screen in "Euphoria"? Karwai Tang via Getty Images

“Can’t confirm or deny,” added Zendaya. “The world may never know.”

So, when can fans expect to see Holland in the series? He has reportedly been pining for the opportunity since last December.

“Listen, I have been petitioning for this for a long time,” he told IMDb. “It has not happened yet and I’m very disappointed. I must have come to visit ‘Euphoria’ at least 30 times this season.”

After the show’s second season premiered, fans tried zeroing in on scenes in hopes of spotting Holland lurking in the background as an extra, especially during episode 7 when Lexi (Maude Apatow)’s play debuted.

Zendaya also joked that they should’ve tried to add Holland’s cameo as an “easter egg” for fans to discover.

“OK, let me talk to some people. HBO! Let’s get them on the phone,” she said.

Holland kept up the charade.

