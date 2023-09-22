“I have never seen any cleaner work this well in my life: I don’t know what they put in this but it works so well to the point I am actually in disbelief of what I just saw. I poured it on my grout, barely scrubbed at all with a grout brush, and the dirt literally started being pulled to the surface like magic. I wiped it away and my paper towel practically turned black while my grout turned white. Tbh idk how they even achieved this with a cleaner that doesn’t even smell that strong. For years I’ve been cleaning my tiles with baking soda and vinegar, I also tried bleach. Those cleaning methods are literally a joke compared to using this grout cleaner. You don’t even have to do any work, just pour it on. I don’t know why this product is not widely known, it should be a household name.” — Jordan at Amazon

“The holy grail of grout cleaner: This is it. The holy grail of grout cleaner. I barely had to scrub and it worked in way less than 3 minutes. No notes, this product is exceptional.” — Jen at Walmart

“This stuff works great!!!: Did a great job getting the grout back it to its original color. My place is a rental and the tile looked this was when I moved it. The grout has been this way for over 3 years and cant say how long it was this way before I moved in. I honestly thought the color of the original grout was a grey until I cleaned it and was shocked to discover it was an ivory color. The grime came up so effortlessly. The process I used was to squirt it on the grout lines you can see the solution turn like a bright white, then I took a small grout brush and ran it back and forth a few times to make sure the stuff was working and the grime just seem to fall to side revealing the ivory grout underneath. I will be purchasing more for the rest of the house.” — Denise at Walmart

“Omg the best: I purchased this cause I saw a video of some on using it. It was insane how quick and little effort it took to clean my grout. I have 2 dog and 3 kids, so the floors do not stay the cleanest. I barley had to scrub it was insane. Highly recommend.” — Amber at Amazon

“IT WORKS!: I don’t normally write reviews but for this product, I absolutely had to. This stuff is unreal. I had my entire downstairs done with porcelain right at the beginning of covid. It was not cheap. Since then my grout has gotten pretty rough. I was under the impression that it would have stayed brighter longer. Unfortunately I was wrong. I was looking into other products to clean the grout but wanted to make sure whatever I purchase was porcelain safe. Last thing I wanted was to ruin my flooring. Even if only in an inconspicuous spot. Well this stuff is it... I scrubbed the lines then wiped up immediately after. Then a simple mop with fresh water and that’s it. It’s stunning how it brought my grout back to life. It’s like it was never dirty. Take into mind the video is included was just an example to show a friend before I decided to make a review. I didn’t let it sit nearly as long as I had been for doing the entire floor. Maybe 30 seconds at best. If you’re on the fense about this stuff, let my post solidify your decision. THIS STUFF WORKS. — Josh at Amazon