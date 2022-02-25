Zerina Akers’ resume is long and fruitful, OK? Her experiences as a stylist, Emmy Award-winning costume designer and wardrobe curator include working with Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle, Megan Thee Stallion and Niecy Nash. In fact, it’s likely that if you’ve picked up a magazine or kept up with any of these stars on social media over the past several years, you’ve seen her creative touch. She does all of this and more, including working as the founder of Black Owned Everything.

The online marketplace, which also has a large following on Instagram, launched last year and spotlights Black-owned brands across home decor, apparel, accessories and beauty.

“The proudest moment in my career right now is being able to launch Black Owned Everything. You sit back and watch it and it’s affected so many people, and shifted the trajectory of so many people, and we have barely scratched the surface,” Akers told HuffPost. “It has been very challenging to launch something that, quite frankly, didn’t exist in many ways. I still think we have a long way to go. I learned that the support of my people is invaluable and that it takes just us to make things move.”

As a leader in promoting and embracing Black-owned businesses, we asked Akers to share what her daily routine looks like when she uses only Black-owned products from the time she wakes up to the time she goes to sleep. It’s so easy to incorporate these awesome brands and others into your everyday life, and her guide below will help you get started.