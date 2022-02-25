Shopping

How Celebrity Stylist Zerina Akers Spends An Entire Day Using Black-Owned Products

Known best as Beyoncé's personal stylist and costume designer, the fashion mogul shared her favorite daily products.

Zerina Akers' favorite Black-owned products include <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Buttah-Dorion-Renaud-Exfoliating-Scrub/dp/B099SZ7S1X?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62166ac6e4b0afc668b9e354,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Buttah Skin tea tree and aloe exfoliating scrub" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62166ac6e4b0afc668b9e354" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Buttah-Dorion-Renaud-Exfoliating-Scrub/dp/B099SZ7S1X?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=62166ac6e4b0afc668b9e354,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Buttah Skin tea tree and aloe exfoliating scrub</a> and <a href="https://drizly.sjv.io/c/2706071/567662/9425?subId1=zerinaakers-KristenAdaway-022322-62166ac6e4b0afc668b9e354&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fwine%2Frose-wine%2Fla-fete-du-rose%2Fp96221" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="La F&#xEA;te du Ros&#xE9;" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62166ac6e4b0afc668b9e354" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://drizly.sjv.io/c/2706071/567662/9425?subId1=zerinaakers-KristenAdaway-022322-62166ac6e4b0afc668b9e354&u=https%3A%2F%2Fdrizly.com%2Fwine%2Frose-wine%2Fla-fete-du-rose%2Fp96221" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">La Fête du Rosé</a>.
Zerina Akers’ resume is long and fruitful, OK? Her experiences as a stylist, Emmy Award-winning costume designer and wardrobe curator include working with Beyoncé, Chloe x Halle, Megan Thee Stallion and Niecy Nash. In fact, it’s likely that if you’ve picked up a magazine or kept up with any of these stars on social media over the past several years, you’ve seen her creative touch. She does all of this and more, including working as the founder of Black Owned Everything.

The online marketplace, which also has a large following on Instagram, launched last year and spotlights Black-owned brands across home decor, apparel, accessories and beauty.

“The proudest moment in my career right now is being able to launch Black Owned Everything. You sit back and watch it and it’s affected so many people, and shifted the trajectory of so many people, and we have barely scratched the surface,” Akers told HuffPost. “It has been very challenging to launch something that, quite frankly, didn’t exist in many ways. I still think we have a long way to go. I learned that the support of my people is invaluable and that it takes just us to make things move.”

As a leader in promoting and embracing Black-owned businesses, we asked Akers to share what her daily routine looks like when she uses only Black-owned products from the time she wakes up to the time she goes to sleep. It’s so easy to incorporate these awesome brands and others into your everyday life, and her guide below will help you get started.

1
Sara Toufali/Jungalow
Jungalow Sol natural dyed quilt by Like a Lion
"When I wake up in the morning, it’s hard not to hit snooze for 5 more minutes as I lay on my Jungalow bedsheets. The lightweight construct of their quilts is the cozy equation to a great night’s sleep. It’s a plus that they come in beautiful earthy color tones that go great with any home aesthetic."
Get it at Jungalow for $205.Shop more Jungalow home decor at Target.
2
Amazon
Buttah Skin tea tree and aloe exfoliating scrub
"After I fully wake and stretch, I head straight to the bathroom to begin my morning routine. Of course that includes cleansing my face with the Tea Tree & Aloe exfoliating scrub by Buttah Skin. This scrub really works to get all the dead skin cells out of my skin. I always feel refreshed and bright after every use. It does a great job of balancing the cleansing and nourishing aspects of a full facial cleanse."
Get it on Amazon for $22.
3
Tal and Bert
Tal and Bert Lilac Sunset Mod planter
"I sound my morning affirmations near my Tal & Bert Lilac Sunset Mod planter. These mystical planters are created with raw natural minerals. This one in particular is embedded with raw amethyst and citrine. They are crystals that are ideal for manifestations and affirming intentions."
Get it at Tal and Bert for $85.Shop Tal and Bert's Etsy store.
4
Range Beauty
Range Beauty True Intentions hydrating foundation
"I glam up with my Range Beauty True Intentions hydrating foundation. What I love about this foundation is that it doesn’t dry and crack but actually hydrates the face! It gives me this glow that then makes me glow from within! The coverage of this foundation is also an important component of this being one of my favorite foundations. It doesn’t do too much when you don’t want it to, but is totally buildable for when you need that extra coverage."
Get it at Range Beauty for $21.
5
Amazon
Blk and Bold Rise & Grnd medium roast
"When my skin is all prepped and fresh, and my mind clear and balanced, I make myself a cup of Blk & Bold Rise & Grnd medium roast coffee to really get into work mode. I love a good coffee cup, but make it Black-owned and beneficial for the community and I’m hooked. BLK & Bold not only makes delicious coffee but really makes an effort to support our at-risk youth here in California and all around the U.S. — something I am passionate about myself. Part of their proceeds goes to educational youth programming that props young kids to connect with the earth while also learning about the careers that can help them protect it."
Get it on Amazon for $12.99.
6
Brandon Blackwood
Brandon Blackwood Mega Kuei in brown shearling
"As I head out the door, I grab my cute and fuzzy Mega Kuei Brandon Blackwood bag. Brandon is such a talent who really has his finger on the pulse. There’s a reason all these celebrities love the brand and it’s due to his zest as a person. That energy translates to his designs which makes all Brandon Blackwood customers everywhere feel themselves at the highest level when they wear his work."
Get it at Brandon Blackwood for $1,100.Shop more Brandon Blackwood bags at Nordstrom.
7
Black Owned Everything
The Black Owned Everything candle
"When I’m out the door, there’s no telling what my schedule will look like. Every day is different! Whether I’m at the studio answering emails or in a different state shooting a music video late at night, I have to find some time for myself at the end of the day. To wind down, I burn my Black Owned Everything candle. I actually made a playlist specifically for this candle! Its complex scent layers make the experience so soothing."
Get it at Black Owned Everything for $78.
8
Drizly
La Fête du Rosé
"I accompany the amazing scent with a glass of La Fête du Rosé. The taste of this particular rosé parallels the ingredients of the BOE candle to a T! I also love that La Fête du Rosé is committed to sustainable agriculture."
Get it at Drizly starting at $24.52.Get it at Reserve Bar for $27.
