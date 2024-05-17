“Really works! We have two of these, one at the front door and one at the backdoor. It’s so gross to change because they really do get soooo many bugs! Grateful these exist!” — Amazon customer

“Super easy to set up ! It started working when I checked on day two! Amazing. Found, gnats, fruit fly and unidentified flying insect in trap. Immediately ordered another that comes with 3 refills. If I was guaranteed that the off brand refills really would fit I’d stock up. Instead I stayed with the zero brand to be sure of fit.” — Deb

“A must buy! LOVE this product!!! No chemicals just a blue light & all the flying bugs go right to it! Will definitely recommend to family & friends.” — Lorena

“Almost too good. I live in Hawaii and flying insects really enjoy our indoor/outdoor life style. I installed a Zevo near my kitchen and another in the living room, they collect so many bugs that I need to replace the sticky trap strip once a week. I have definitely noticed a reduction in the number of flying insects overall inside the house, which is great. I tried another product that also uses light to attract bugs, but has a fan to suck them onto a sticky cards. I was surprised that it did not catch nearly as many bugs as the Zevo. Not ideal for a bedroom, unless you don’t mind a relatively bright night light.” — Jeff P.

“We have a lot of fruit on the counter and the little bugs go right to the adhesive strip. The 1st 2 I bought they were covered with those little buggers after a months use and never saw one in the air or on any surface. IT REALLY WORKS!!!!” — ksknj