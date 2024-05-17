HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
I love the summer but am not above admitting to the season’s pitfalls — from the unbearable humidity to painful thigh chafing, the higher temperatures can usher in a whole host of discomforts. But my biggest warm weather challenge? The bugs. My ire is mainly reserved for mosquitos, as I’m one of those unlucky people who have bad reactions to bites, but flies and gnats also multiply intensely during summertime, at least in my city.
I do my best to keep these buzzers at bay using preventative measures with repellants like incense, candles and zappers, but some always find their way inside and terrorize me in my own home. But I’m pleased to report that after an exhaustive search last summer, I found a handy little item that majorly reduced these pesky nuisances, and best of all it’s under $20 — the Zevo Flying Insect Trap.
This little trap attracts and captures everything from tiny gnats and mosquitos to giant flies and moths using the power of blue and UV light and a removable sticky cartridge. It has a really low-profile silhouette and can be popped into any outlet in your home. It’s much smaller than a lot of other popular bug traps and zappers, which is what initially sold me on trying it out.
It can be used in any room, but I like to keep my Zevo light trap next to my balcony door to thwart the little creatures as quickly as possible. It was a gross shock to see just how many bugs had been lurking in my house, though equally thrilling to know they were being quickly neutralized.
I have been using it for almost a year now, and while the cartridge fills up faster during the warm summer months because the back door is open more often, it came in handy year-round. I moved it closer to our fruit bowl in the kitchen during the winter and never had to worry about fruit flies buzzing around.
This kit includes one plug-in base and one refill cartridge, which couldn’t be easier to replace. It’s the most mess-free, low-lift method I’ve come across for bug trapping and I wholeheartedly recommend it to anyone who wants to keep bugs of all kinds out of their home. The combination of affordability, ease of use, effectiveness and aesthetics makes it a must-have. And given the fact that it has 4.4 out of 5 stars and 7,725 5-star reviews on Amazon, I’m not the only one who feels this passionately about it.
Keep reading to see what other enthusiastic shoppers had to say then pick one up for your own home before the imminent bug takeover begins. You won’t regret it.
Promising reviews:
“Really works! We have two of these, one at the front door and one at the backdoor. It’s so gross to change because they really do get soooo many bugs! Grateful these exist!” — Amazon customer
“Super easy to set up ! It started working when I checked on day two! Amazing. Found, gnats, fruit fly and unidentified flying insect in trap. Immediately ordered another that comes with 3 refills. If I was guaranteed that the off brand refills really would fit I’d stock up. Instead I stayed with the zero brand to be sure of fit.” — Deb
“A must buy! LOVE this product!!! No chemicals just a blue light & all the flying bugs go right to it! Will definitely recommend to family & friends.” — Lorena
“Almost too good. I live in Hawaii and flying insects really enjoy our indoor/outdoor life style. I installed a Zevo near my kitchen and another in the living room, they collect so many bugs that I need to replace the sticky trap strip once a week. I have definitely noticed a reduction in the number of flying insects overall inside the house, which is great. I tried another product that also uses light to attract bugs, but has a fan to suck them onto a sticky cards. I was surprised that it did not catch nearly as many bugs as the Zevo. Not ideal for a bedroom, unless you don’t mind a relatively bright night light.” — Jeff P.
“We have a lot of fruit on the counter and the little bugs go right to the adhesive strip. The 1st 2 I bought they were covered with those little buggers after a months use and never saw one in the air or on any surface. IT REALLY WORKS!!!!” — ksknj