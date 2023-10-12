7-Year-Old Boy And Mother Found Fatally Shot In Burning Home; Boyfriend Arrested

A Mississippi man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the deaths of his girlfriend and her 7-year-old son, who were found shot inside a burning mobile home, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office announced.

James Fulgham, 31, was taken into custody in Lauderdale County after authorities zeroed in on him as a suspect in the deaths of Zina Williams, 36, and her 7-year-old son, Zaccheus Williams, the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office said.

Zina and Zacchesus Williams in a Facebook posting. Facebook

Advertisement

Authorities said the bodies were found Monday night after firefighters responded to a house fire. Firefighters attempted to rescue them, then realized they were already dead and had gunshot wounds.

Scott County Sheriff Mike Lee told WLBT-TV in Jackson that investigators believe that the mother was shot once and her son was shot at least three times.

According to the NBC affiliate, neighbors told police that they heard an argument between Fulgham and Zina Williams and then heard gunshots. The couple lived together in the home near Forest, Mississippi, and both worked at a Tyson Foods plant, Lee said.

“It looks like, in just the preliminary [investigation], the child may have heard the gunshot, got scared, hollered and then became a victim himself,” Lee told WLBT.

Advertisement

According to WAPT-TV in Jackson, witnesses saw Fulgham leave the home in Williams’ car, which was missing from the scene. He was driving the car when he was taken into custody in nearby Lauderdale County without incident.

Zeola and Billy Williams, Zina’s parents and Zaccheus’s grandparents, shared their grief in an interview with WAPT and their hope for justice.

Fulgham is being held by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but it’s unclear what charges he faces or if he has an attorney.