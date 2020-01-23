Zion Williamson Body-Shamed By ESPN In NBA Debut. Twitter Fumes.

No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson made a spectacular NBA debut for the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, but at times ESPN’s announcers uncomfortably focused on his body.
Williamson, who sat out his first 44 games with a knee injury, scored 17 of his 22 points in a torrid fourth quarter during a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.
He was “immediately” subjected to comments from the broadcast team of Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy about his weight, For the Win reported. Jackson said Williamson needed to lose pounds and was out of shape. He added that he wouldn’t have picked the former Duke star first in the draft if given a do-over.
ESPN even put up a graphic comparing Williamson’s weight with the rest of the league.
Some fans on Twitter got tired of it.