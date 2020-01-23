Zion Williamson Body-Shamed By ESPN In NBA Debut. Twitter Fumes.

No. 1 draft pick Zion Williamson made a spectacular NBA debut for the New Orleans Pelicans Wednesday, but at times ESPN’s announcers uncomfortably focused on his body.

Williamson, who sat out his first 44 games with a knee injury, scored 17 of his 22 points in a torrid fourth quarter during a loss to the San Antonio Spurs.

He was “immediately” subjected to comments from the broadcast team of Mark Jackson and Jeff Van Gundy about his weight, For the Win reported. Jackson said Williamson needed to lose pounds and was out of shape. He added that he wouldn’t have picked the former Duke star first in the draft if given a do-over.

ESPN even put up a graphic comparing Williamson’s weight with the rest of the league.

Some fans on Twitter got tired of it.

Shame on you @espn @ESPNNBA for body shaming Zion on his debut!! Of all the statistics you choose to talk about his weight ... SAD!!! @Zionwilliamson #nba — realcabocorso (@realcabocorso) January 23, 2020

😂😅🙄Now all Van Gundy and Marc Jackson are talking about is @Zionwilliamson weight and that he needs to get into shape lol way to say it with your chest @espn — William K Neu (@WilliamKNeu1) January 23, 2020

*Zion Williamson touches the ball*

ESPN announcers: pic.twitter.com/s71tZLqkXY — Shane Kennedy (@ShaneKennedy_22) January 23, 2020

💀 ESPN really spent the whole 3 hours fat shaming Zion Williamson in his NBA debut pic.twitter.com/S3ivlNHIFt — Galvez (@_AngeloGalvez) January 23, 2020

Zion if you see this, don't listen to Mark Jackson. We think you look just terrific. #BodyPositivity — #RingerNBA (@ringernba) January 23, 2020

The #espn commentators talking about @Zionwilliamson weight have no clue. He’s natural a big framed man and no amount of conditioning will change that. He only seems off tonight because the Pelicans are trying to fix the way he runs and jumps. Z just needs to go out and play. — Josh Unger (@junger3609) January 23, 2020

These two telling Zion he needs to lose weight is laughable. He’s 285 and has a 45 inch vert, ESPN is borderline unwatchable. pic.twitter.com/XWitkgQGS5 — Charlie Eubank (@grant_eubank) January 23, 2020

Why are ratings down, we ask as Mark Jackson complains about Zion’s body. — Greg (@gwiss) January 23, 2020

How Zion Williamson looks vs how Mark Jackson thinks he looks pic.twitter.com/EV3NMz8I2w — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) January 23, 2020

can't get over how Mark Jackson has responded to days of ESPN hype for this game by saying that Zion is fat and that he would take Ja Morant over him in the first quarter after Zion played four minutes — Matt Carey (@RealMattCarey) January 23, 2020

Should’ve let Doris do play-by-play for this game.



Mark Jackson and JVG gonna spend the next 3 quarters body-shaming Zion pic.twitter.com/pzoZ9w31E2 — Meredith Minkow (@murrminks) January 23, 2020