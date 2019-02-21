The Duke Blue Devils’ Zion Williamson’s expected star-turn in the highly-anticipated game against the North Carolina Tar Heels on Wednesday was cut short after just 36 seconds thanks to a blown-out shoe.

The freshman player limped off the basketball court with a knee injury following a slip that appeared to rip his Nike sneaker apart at the seams.

Check out the video here:

ICYMI: Zion blowing up his shoe… by planting! 😳👀😳👀 pic.twitter.com/MB6YA2cdPL — Jake Ciely (@allinkid) February 21, 2019

“We’re very concerned about Zion,” Duke basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski said, per ABC News, after the team’s 88-72 loss. “It’s a mild knee sprain. We will know about length of time tomorrow. It’s stable. Obviously it has an impact. You lose the National Player of the Year on the first play.”

Former President Barack Obama, who was in attendance sporting a black bomber jacket bearing the number “44,” appeared as stunned as anyone when the shoe fell apart:

Barack Obama pointing out the fact that Zion’s “shoe broke” will forever go down in history pic.twitter.com/pVFqEBgbFo — ment nelson (@mentnelson) February 21, 2019

He later wished Williamson “a speedy recovery.”

Zion Williamson seems like an outstanding young man as well as an outstanding basketball player. Wishing him a speedy recovery. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 21, 2019

Rival sportswear company Puma reportedly pounced on the mishap with a misjudged tweet, which was later deleted:

Puma has deleted their tweet. pic.twitter.com/7pPitJ20zP — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 21, 2019

NBA stars, including Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James, also commented on Williamson’s shoe trouble, which occurred early in a game for which some spectators had paid up to $10,000 a seat to attend.

Hope young fella is ok! Literally blew thru his 👟. 🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 21, 2019

Again let’s remember all the money that went into this game.... and these players get none of it.... and now Zion gets hurt... something has to change @NCAA — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 21, 2019

Instead of making a self serving shoe joke I hope @ZionW32 is ok. — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) February 21, 2019

Nike is gonna have to make Zion a special shoe at the next level. — Trevor Booker (@35_Fitz) February 21, 2019

Let these kids go straight out of HS!!! Too much on the line to be messing with college if you got a legit chance to turn pro. One injury can change somebody career, Zion sit yo ass down lol and we will be ready for you in the big boy league #LookingOutForThePlayers — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) February 21, 2019

A Nike spokesman said the company was “obviously concerned” about the incident and was “working to identify an issue” that led to the “isolated occurrence.”

“The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance,” he added in an email to The Washington Post.

The statement didn’t stop Twitter wags from mocking the company, however:

There goes Nike's chances of landing Zion — Jeff Eisenberg (@JeffEisenberg) February 21, 2019

Nike head office after Zion ripped through his shoe: pic.twitter.com/Mq1MruBY4R — Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 21, 2019

Nike rep is cringing after that hi-top blowout that nearly injured Zion. — David O'Brien (@DOBrienATL) February 21, 2019

Duke’s Nike contract after Zion blows out his shoe #UNCvsDuke pic.twitter.com/Jre3NKUyPo — Sean Ash (@SeanWTHR) February 21, 2019