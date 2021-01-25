Release Blocked For Capitol 'Zip Tie Guy' After FBI Reveals Weapons Cache

Munchel and Eisenhart were charged with illegally entering the Capitol and federal conspiracy. A federal attorney argued that Munchel was a “serious danger to the community” and a flight risk and should not be released on bail.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Chip Frensley ruled Friday that Munchel should be released pending his trial to home detention because he didn’t pose an “obvious and clear danger” to the community. U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Michael Sherwin filed an emergency appeal of Frensley’s order and Howell issued a stay on Sunday.