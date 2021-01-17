Mom Of 'Zip-Tie Guy' in Capitol Mob Is Arrested In Nashville

“As the Congress was engaged in the official business of certifying the electoral college vote, Eisenhart and Munchel knowingly and willfully joined a mob of individuals to forcibly enter the U.S. Capitol with the intent to cause a civil disturbance designed to impede, disrupt, and disturb the orderly conduct of business by the United States House of Representatives and the United States Senate,” said the criminal complaint against them.

The complaint said Eisenhart and Munchel held plastic hand restraints as they joined a mob inside the Capitol that was pursuing two fleeing police officers.