Watch 40-Year-Old Soccer Star's Viral Ab Exercise And Be Gobsmacked

Zlatan Ibrahimović's training will impress you to the core.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

You probably don’t have the stomach for Zlatan Ibrahimović’s ab workout.

The 40-year-old AC Milan striker wowed Instagram doing situps while squeezing his legs around a punching bag and being suspended in the air.

It kinda defies description, so ...

That kinda core is hardcore.

“Patience,” he captioned the post, shared this week.

AC Milan commented with biceps emojis. The post has collected more than 13 million views.

His career has carried him through stints with the LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain, Internazionale, Ajax Amsterdam, Barcelona and Juventus, not to mention the Swedish national team.

Have abs, will travel.

