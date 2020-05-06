Zoë Kravitz Says This Question About Her Marriage 'Really' Offends Her

Zoë Kravitz wants people to stop asking her when she’s going to have a baby.

The 31-year-old appeared on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s podcast, “Armchair Expert,” and talked candidly about everything from her famous parents to her career to her time in lockdown with her husband, whom she married in June 2019.

When Shepard asked about how Kravitz knew her husband, actor Karl Glusman, was the one, she gushed to Shepard: “Aw, Karl. Why was Karl the one? I feel I’ve known him my entire life.”

Kravitz went on to say that Glusman is “just one of the kindest people I’ve ever met.”

“He’s one of the most honest people I’ve ever met and I feel like I’ve known him since I was a kid, even though I haven’t. There’s this connection where it’s just like we’ve always known each other, we’ve always lived together. It doesn’t feel like this foreign thing,” she said.

Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman at ELLE's Annual Women In Television Celebration in January 2017.

Later in the interview, Shepard asked if Kravitz thinks she and Glusman will have kids.

“I don’t know!” said the “Big Little Lies” star, who added that women often get questions about babies while men don’t.

“A lot of people ask the question, ‘When are you gonna have a baby?’ or say things like, ‘When’s the baby?’ and I really get offended by people assuming that that’s something that I have to do because society says so,” Kravitz continued.

She also shared that she doesn’t know if she’ll have a baby because, at least “right now,” she’s “certainly not in a place where I think I’m able to do that just ’cause of work ... And also just, man, I don’t know, I like my free time.”

Shepard, who has two children with wife Kristen Bell, told Kravitz she should travel to every country before having children.

“We’ll see,” said Kravitz.

Kravitz and Glusman were introduced by a mutual friend in 2016, after they met in a setup that Kravitz told Shephard was supposed to just be “casual.”

The pair announced their engagement during an interview with Rolling Stone in October 2018, revealing that Glusman had proposed at home while Kravitz was wearing sweatpants and was “a little drunk.”