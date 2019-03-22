Shestock via Getty Images Your sexual turn-ons might be linked to your zodiac sign, astrologers say.

If you’re interested in astrology, you might have heard that each sign supposedly has an erogenous zone of choice. (For example, Leos are said to like having their backs rubbed, and Pisces are into feet.)

You can chalk most of this talk up to ancient medical astrology, said Aliza Kelly, Allure’s resident astrologer and the host of the podcast “Stars Like Us.”

According to Kelly, back in the day ― like, Middle Ages back in the day ― astrologers and healers believed the signs of the zodiac presided over certain parts of the body. (Aries was ruled by the head, for instance, and Pisces by the feet.) They believed that recognizing this was helpful in treating illnesses.

“Although we may no longer treat illness through medical astrology, it provides invaluable insight into each of the 12 zodiac signs’ physicality ― and yep, how they like to get down,” Kelly said.

For the fun of it, we spoke to Kelly and fellow astrologer Lisa Stardust to find out more about each sign’s supposed erogenous zone. Read on to see if yours matches your turn-ons.

[Note: Always ask your partner where they like to be touched before making assumptions about their preferences based on internet listicles!]

Aries’ Favorite Body Part: The Head

Aggressive Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, “so naturally, this fire sign is associated with the head,” Kelly said before joking, “No, not that one — don’t be gross.”

Fittingly symbolized by the ram, astrologers say Aries tend to get off on a gentle head massage, some light hair tugging or gentle caresses behind the ears. (If you’re single and an Aries, it couldn’t hurt to invest in a scalp massager along with your standard sex toys!)

Taurus’ Favorite Body Part: The Neck

Symbolized by the bull, this earth sign is said to love a gentle neck caress. If a Taurus had written “My Neck, My Back (Lick It)” it would have gone, “My neck, my neck, lick my neck ― whoa, avoid my crack, just go back to my neck.”

“A spontaneous neck rub is a surefire way to have your Taurean lover seeing red ... in a good way,” Kelly said.

Gemini’s Favorite Body Part: The Arms

Every day is arm day for Gemini. This incredibly creative air sign is associated with the twins Castor and Pollux in Greek mythology, which might be why they could have a thing for pairs, including arms. In bed, consider playing with kink by pinning them down or holding down their arms, if they say they’re into that, Kelly suggested.

If you want to keep it a little more tame, “massages and stretches to the hands and arms can be really pleasurable for Gemini,” Stardust said.

Cancer’s Favorite Body Part: The Chest And Breasts

Eyes up here, Cancer! This emotional, loyal crustacean ― Cancer is symbolized by the crab ― is extremely sensitive and may be receptive to touch around their chest area.

“Crabs love soft kisses and bites to their chest area, especially their nipples,” Kelly said. “This fascination and lust for the breast area is due to their fertile and sensitive desires.” (The water sign is also associated with femininity and the home.)

Leo’s Favorite Body Part: The Heart And Spine

The back just might be where it’s at for this fire sign. Next time you go in for a hug with your loved-up Leo, linger a while, running your fingers up and down their spine or in little circles.

“As zodiac royalty, nothing turns Leo on more than being the center of their lover’s world,” Kelly said. “Likewise, these lions govern the heart and spine ― the epicenters of the human body. Running fingers down a Leo’s back is a massive turn-on for these erotic wildcats and will be sure to leave this lion purring in ecstasy.”

Virgo’s Favorite Body Part: The Stomach Or Waist

Virgos are the type of people who may genuinely like lower stomach tattoos. (Good news for the Biebs.) That’s because the stomach and waistline are some of Virgos’ favorite erogenous spots. Why the stomach?

“Virgos are the organizers of the zodiac, so it’s no surprise that they’re associated with the digestive system,” Kelly told us. “After a nutritious, home-cooked meal, try drawing circles on this earth sign’s belly to build tension during sexy foreplay.”

Libra’s Favorite Body Part: Butt And Lower Back

In high school, Libra was voted most likely to overuse the peach emoji. This air sign may be down for a little butt play or spanking, but always be sure to ask first. (Bonus points if you stroke up and down their back while you’re doing it.)

“Libras love light spanking on their butt ― both giving and receiving,” Stardust said. “They are attracted to the buttocks because it reminds them of the scales they’re symbolized by — two even, lush, balanced sides.”

Scorpio’s Favorite Body Part: The Groin And Genitals

You’ve got to hand it to Scorpio: They just cut to the chase with this whole thing and may gravitate toward the groin and genital area.

“True to their reputation, Scorpios are extremely sexual beings,” Kelly confirmed. “Since Scorpio already governs the sex organs, try adding erotic dimensionality by experimenting with role play, bondage, or even Kama Sutra. After all, this sensual water sign loves to get wet.” (Pun very much intended.)

Sagittarius’ Favorite Body Part: The Hips And Upper Legs

Saddle up and play close attention to the hips with Sagittarius, a fire sign commonly represented as a centaur pulling back a bow. Massages to the thighs, hips and upper legs could be the quickest way to turn this sign on.

“Their hips don’t lie with a Sag,” Stardust said. “Sagittarius rules the hips and thighs because they are the body parts involved in movement, and the archer is the great explorer.”

Capricorn’s Favorite Body Part: The Skeletal System And Knees

Practical as always, Caps are all about those ... joints. While knees don’t strike us as particularly sexy, we’re not here to kink-shame. According to Kelly, there’s an easy explanation for this possible predilection.

“Capricorn is all about structure, which is why this earth sign rules the skeletal system and joints,” she told us before offering a very interesting word of advice.

“Since Capricorn is such a boss in their public life, experimenting with reverse power dynamics in bed is an excellent way to bring this seagoat to their knees,” she said.

Aquarius’ Favorite Body Part: Calves And Ankles

Aquarius is the humanitarian of the zodiac, always willing to stand up for what they believe in. This air sign is associated with the calves and ankles — “the body parts that support rising up to join the revolution,” Kelly said.

And just how do you use the water bearer’s erogenous zone to your advantage in bed? Consider sex positions that put you front and center with those areas.

“Flipped positions that enable Aquarius’ partners to grab hold of this region will definitely give this air sign something worth fighting for,” Kelly said.

Pisces’ Favorite Body Part: The Feet

Someone is likely to have a foot fetish, and that someone is Pisces. The last sign of the zodiac, Pisceans are believed to absorb all the lessons of the eleven signs that come before them, Kelly said.