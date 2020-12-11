Codebreakers Solve 51-Year-Old Zodiac Killer Puzzle

A bizarre puzzle thought to have been sent 51 years ago by the infamous Zodiac Killer may have finally been solved by an international team of coding experts.

The three codebreakers believe they have decrypted the 340 cipher ― named for its number of characters ― and the solution may provide clues that lead to the murderer’s identity, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Zodiac Killer terrorized Northern California from 1968 to 1970, shooting or stabbing at least five people to death while sending cryptic letters and notes to police and newspapers signed “Zodiac,” a moniker that was then adopted by police and the media.

The killer mailed the 340 cipher to the Chronicle in November 1969, a few weeks after a man claiming to be the Zodiac Killer called a local TV talk show.

In the newly decoded message, a person claiming to be the real murderer clarifies that he was not the person who called the talk show, according to SF Gate.

The statements decoded from the cipher include: