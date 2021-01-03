Zoe Kravitz And Husband Karl Glusman Split After 18 Months Of Marriage

“My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone ― not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you ― and he brought Karl,” she told British Vogue in June about their first meeting. “I instantly felt something ― then he turned around and started talking to the blond girl next to him, and I was, like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

Kravitz announced their engagement in an interview with Rolling Stone in October 2018, saying that he popped the question while the two were at home “a little drunk” after his plan to propose in Paris fell through.

“He nailed it,” she told the magazine. “And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”