Zoe Kravitz Brings The Gloves And The Glamour In Peachy SAG Awards Look

Is there a red carpet Zoe Kravitz hasn’t slayed?

Don’t answer that question, because we’re too busy gushing over her peachy-keen look at the ﻿Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday night.

The “Big Little Lies” star stunned in a custom Oscar de la Renta column gown and above-the-elbow white gloves on the red carpet ahead of the 26th annual ceremony.

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images Zoe Kravitz attends the 26th annual SAG Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.

Kravitz was rocking some freshly shorn locks to the ceremony.

The 31-year-old recently confirmed that her new pixielike hairdo was for her upcoming role as Selina Kyle, AKA Catwoman, in 2021’s highly anticipated “The Batman” alongside Robert Pattinson.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Zoe Kravitz.

Kravitz was at the ceremony to celebrate “Big Little Lies” with cast members Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

The HBO series, which received one nomination, ultimately failed to score the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, but that didn’t stop the cast from buddying up on the red carpet.

ZOE AND REESE PLEASE THEY'RE SO CUTE pic.twitter.com/LIhf3iHQf2 — gillian (@camillespreaker) January 20, 2020

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Kravitz at the #SAGAwards via @TBSNetwork's Instagram story pic.twitter.com/NKHufwHuzN — Nicole Kidman News (@KidmanUpdates) January 20, 2020