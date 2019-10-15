Zoë Kravitz isn’t kitten around.
The “Big Little Lies” star has been cast as Catwoman in the highly anticipated reboot “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, Deadline reported Monday.
Kravitz joins an impressive array of actors who have played the femme fatale feline onscreen, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry (who got her own movie).
Kravitz beat out Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, Zazie Beetz and others for the role, according to Variety. “The Batman” is expected to fly into theaters in 2021.
The choice of Kravitz, the daughter of “The Cosby Show” actor Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz, for Batman’s love-hate nemesis had social media buzzing.
