Zoë Kravitz isn’t kitten around.

The “Big Little Lies” star has been cast as Catwoman in the highly anticipated reboot “The Batman” starring Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight, Deadline reported Monday.

Kravitz joins an impressive array of actors who have played the femme fatale feline onscreen, including Michelle Pfeiffer, Anne Hathaway and Halle Berry (who got her own movie).

Kravitz beat out Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, Zazie Beetz and others for the role, according to Variety. “The Batman” is expected to fly into theaters in 2021.

The choice of Kravitz, the daughter of “The Cosby Show” actor Lisa Bonet and musician Lenny Kravitz, for Batman’s love-hate nemesis had social media buzzing.

Everybody MOVE we’re stanning Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle AKA Catwoman pic.twitter.com/WpoPzaGGqc — Patrick (@StLeprechaunPat) October 14, 2019

The most important part of this news: Jason Momoa is married to Lisa Bonet, which means Aquaman is now Catwoman’s stepfather. YEAYUHH! https://t.co/ZkkCXLNYX8 — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) October 14, 2019

Dear every internet racist upset that Zoë Kravitz, a woman of color, has been cast as Catwoman: Have you heard of Eartha Kitt? See also Halle Berry. pic.twitter.com/H9dJTGpbcX — Tony Bravo (@TonyBravoSF) October 14, 2019

I'm digging the new #Catwoman casting



zoe kravitz side by side w/ eartha kitt pic.twitter.com/rnKHshoOyh — Cheesecakes as a Service 👨🏾‍💻⚡👊🏾 (@rsilvie) October 14, 2019

Totally into this #Catwoman casting! Love that @ZoeKravitz is getting that spotlight, let's hope the role is a me(ow)aty one (sry sry). #Batman https://t.co/ivTrM8j12I — Piya Sinha-Roy (@PiyaSRoy) October 14, 2019

Seeing dumbasses complain about Zoe Kravitz being Catwoman and how catwoman is white...



You dumb fucks forget the legend that is Eartha Kitt!



Shut your dumb fuck mouths.



Zoe is gonna SLAY this shiz! #Catwoman pic.twitter.com/M4mdKIdmJH — Zara-Boo Barry 👻 (@FitnessByBlue) October 14, 2019

Zoë Kravitz beat out some tough competition to land Catwoman 🙀 pic.twitter.com/vGbnpWmNWM — Fandom, but spooky 👻 (@getFANDOM) October 14, 2019

Jason Momoa reacting to Zoe Kravitz being cast as Catwoman in #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/K7oWrEiPtq — SidLUHG (@SidKSchrute) October 15, 2019