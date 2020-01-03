Zoe Kravitz Finally Shares Wedding Photos, And They're Worth The Wait

Six months after the wedding, Zoë Kravitz is finally giving us a glimpse into her wedding to actor Karl Glusman.

The “Big Little Lies” star tied the knot on June 29 at her dad Lenny Kravitz’s home in Paris — a three-story 18th century mansion, according to People — though the couple officially married in a secret civil ceremony the month prior.

In a series of photos the couple posted on Instagram, you get a look at Kravitz’s ballerina-inspired wedding dress (reportedly designed by Alexander Wang) as well as famous faces like Kravitz’s mom, Lisa Bonet, stepdad Jason Momoa, singer Alicia Keys and “Big Little Lies” co-stars Shailene Woodley, Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern.

Kravitz and Glusman met at a bar in 2016, thanks to a mutual acquaintance.

“My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone ― not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you ― and he brought Karl,” she told British Vogue in June. “I instantly felt something ― then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

Kravitz revealed their engagement during an interview with Rolling Stone in October 2018. Apparently Glusman had planned to pop the question in Paris but, because of scheduling issues, ended up doing it at home while Kravitz was wearing sweatpants and “a little drunk.”