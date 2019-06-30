Zoë Kravitz Ties The Knot With Karl Glusman In Star-Studded Paris Wedding

Actors Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman said their “I dos” on Saturday in a Paris wedding jam-packed with A-list guests.

The event doubled as a reunion of Kravitz’s “Big Little Lies” co-stars, including Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern and Shailene Woodley, Elle reported. Other notable attendees spotted were Cara Delevingne, Ashley Benson, Donald Glover, Eddie Redmayne and Denzel Washington.

The marriage was actually made official in May in a secret ceremony, but the couple’s friends were given a chance to celebrate over the weekend.

The ceremony was held in Lenny Kravitz’s three-story, 18th-century mansion, according to People. The home boasts eight bedrooms, massive French doors, a curved marble stairwell and an art collection featuring work by Andy Warhol.

In a social media post, the father of the bride shared a sweet photo of himself hugging his daughter.

Zoë Kravitz, who appeared on the cover of British Vogue’s July issue, told the magazine in an inteview published earlier this month how she met her husband-to-be, noting that “it wasn’t on an app and that it wasn’t on a movie set.”

“My friend knew that I wanted to meet someone ― not even to get serious, I think just to get laid, to be completely honest with you ― and he brought Karl,” she recalled. “I instantly felt something ― then he turned around and started talking to the blonde girl next to him and I was like, ‘Wait, what?’ But he later told me that he was just nervous.”

The two have been dating since 2016.

In October 2018, she revealed in a Rolling Stone interview that she was engaged.

“I was in sweatpants,” she said, recounting the proposal. “I could feel his heart beating so fast — I was like, ‘Baby, are you OK?’ I was actually worried about him!”

Though it was casual ― unlike her wedding ― she said, “He nailed it.”

“And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants,” she added.