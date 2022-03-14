Zoë Kravitz Receives Praise From Jason Momoa And Lenny Kravtiz For ‘SNL’ Debut

Zoë Kravtiz got some serious love from two very important men in her life.

The star of “The Batman” got glowing reviews for her “Saturday Night Live” debut over the weekend from her dad Lenny Kravitz and stepfather Jason Momoa.

Advertisement

“To see you shine in the same building where your grandparents met and worked was surreal. You were perfection. I love you endlessly,” Lenny Kravtiz wrote alongside a pair of photos of himself and his daughter behind the scenes at the famed sketch show, which films at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

The “Fly Away” singer’s parents, Sy Kravitz and Roxie Roker, met while working at 30 Rock for NBC News, “Today” reported.

Momoa — who has been a part of the “Kimi” star’s life since he began dating her mother Lisa Bonet in 2005 — couldn’t help but comment on her father’s sweet post:

“So stoked for you. what a amazing moment. love u both ❤️❤️.”

Advertisement

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet, Lenny Kravitz and Zoë Kravitz in 2010. Alexandra Wyman via Getty Images

Although Momoa and Bonet announced their split in January after four years of marriage, the “Dune” star continues to act as his stepdaughter’s biggest hype man.

Momoa published his own Instagram post boasting about his stepdaughter after her “SNL” appearance.

“I am so proud of you! You killed it! Aloha p bear,” he wrote.

Momoa also linked up with Zoë Kravtiz’s rumored boyfriend, Channing Tatum, ahead of her “The Batman” premiere, for another supportive social media post.

Advertisement

“CHEEEEHUUUUUUUU. SO EXCITED @channingtatum and I are on our way to see our ZOZO. finally @thebatman premiere,” Momoa wrote alongside photos of himself and the “Magic Mike” star at an airport tarmac.

So, there you have it. All three of these genetically blessed men think Zoë Kravtiz, who plays Catwoman in “The Batman,” is the cat’s meow.