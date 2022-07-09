Pat Cipollone 'Didn't Contradict' Any Jan. 6 Witnesses in His Testimony: Rep. Zoe Lofgren

But Lofgren clarified to Wolf Blitzer on CNN that Cipollone also did not necessarily “confirm” information from other witnesses — though he never said another witness was “wrong.”

In some cases he was not present in certain situations so couldn’t comment, or didn’t recall an event “with precision,” said Lofgren,

Lofgren described Cipollone’s nearly eight-hour testimony as a “grueling” day because of the length of time, but said it was also “well worth it.” He answered a “whole variety of questions,” and revealed some new information, which the panel will soon share, she added.

Lofgren’s comment about Cipollone not contradicting other witnesses was particularly relevant concerning bombshell testimony last week by Cassidy Hutchinson. The former aide to Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testified that Cipollone was adamant that Trump not join protesters at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, warning that if he did: “We’re going to get charged with every crime imaginable,” Hutchinson quoted him as saying.

But sources told CNN that members of the Jan. 6 panel did not specifically ask Cipollone about that portion of Hutchinson’s testimony concerning Trump going to the Capitol.

If asked, he would not have confirmed that particular statement, the sources told CNN. It wasn’t immediately clear if Cipollone wouldn’t confirm it because the statement wasn’t accurate, or he couldn’t comment because of attorney client privilege.

Hutchinson said she also heard Cipollone telling Meadows that the mob was “literally calling for [Vice President Mike Pence] to be fucking hung.”

When Meadows replied that Trump believes “Mike deserves it,” Hutchinson testified, Cipollone replied: “This is fucking crazy.”

The next televised hearing held by the Jan. 6 panel is Tuesday, when Lofgren said the committee will be “connecting various dots.”

