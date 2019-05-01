Zoe Saldana's Gamora Putting Lipstick On Is Inspiring Amazing Memes About Green Things

Lettuce sit and discuss a meme we’re thoroughly enjoying this week featuring Zoe Saldana, dressed as her “Guardians of the Galaxy” character Gamora, putting on dark green lipstick.

After the actress posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram video of herself applying makeup earlier this week, fans leaned into the green.

(For non-“Guardians” fans, Saldana’s Gamora is green-skinned, which is why she is channeling major Wicked Witch of the West vibes in her video.)

Almost as soon as the video hit social media, fans and Twitter users compared Saldana to various vegetables, other foods and general green items to create a sassy meme.

Here’s what we mean:

My arugula-kale blend base getting ready to cost me $14 at Sweetgreen pic.twitter.com/fGNoUj63bV — dbs (@dbenderstern) May 1, 2019

Pickles right before getting removed from a hamburger. pic.twitter.com/JsuyW8zhNq — Jose & The Bussycats (@itsjcerm) April 30, 2019

lettuce getting ready to give people e coli pic.twitter.com/70bK153LxA — jaboukie (@jaboukie) May 1, 2019

my green juice before i post it on instagram pic.twitter.com/fAgZV1p0z9 — static (@b00kmarq) May 1, 2019

the giant piece of broccoli waiting for me at the bottom of my curry fried rice pic.twitter.com/tgSILAtbNZ — ⚡️ ᶻᵃᶜʰ ⚡️ (@Z_ninetales) May 1, 2019

Money getting ready to leave my bank account pic.twitter.com/APFVZD0j8Z — Matthew A. Cherry 🏁 (@MatthewACherry) May 1, 2019

My salad before I stood it up for a cheeseburger pic.twitter.com/uJfFukAmLg — Richie Loco 🏁 (@Richie_l0c0) May 1, 2019

spinach getting ready to expire on my way home from the grocery store pic.twitter.com/Z3UkerYmC4 — ziwe (@ziwe) May 1, 2019