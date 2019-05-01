Zoe Saldana's Gamora Putting Lipstick On Is Inspiring Amazing Memes About Green Things

Lettuce sit and discuss a meme we’re thoroughly enjoying this week featuring Zoe Saldana, dressed as her “Guardians of the Galaxy” character Gamora, putting on dark green lipstick.
After the actress posted a behind-the-scenes Instagram video of herself applying makeup earlier this week, fans leaned into the green.
(For non-“Guardians” fans, Saldana’s Gamora is green-skinned, which is why she is channeling major Wicked Witch of the West vibes in her video.)
Almost as soon as the video hit social media, fans and Twitter users compared Saldana to various vegetables, other foods and general green items to create a sassy meme.
Here’s what we mean:
Excuse us, but we have a burger to go eat SANS pickles.