Zojirushi, The Iconic Kitchen Brand, Is On Sale For Amazon Prime

Save up to 38% off on popular rice makers, coffee mugs, bread makers and more, today only!

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Zojirushi-SM-KHE48AG-Stainless-Steel-16-Ounce/dp/B005PO9T44?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62cdce01e4b02074ac8f4f7b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Zojirushi stainless steel mug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cdce01e4b02074ac8f4f7b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Zojirushi-SM-KHE48AG-Stainless-Steel-16-Ounce/dp/B005PO9T44?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62cdce01e4b02074ac8f4f7b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Zojirushi stainless steel mug</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Zojirushi-NS-ZCC10-Uncooked-Premium-1-0-Liter/dp/B00007J5U7?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62cdce01e4b02074ac8f4f7b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cdce01e4b02074ac8f4f7b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Zojirushi-NS-ZCC10-Uncooked-Premium-1-0-Liter/dp/B00007J5U7?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62cdce01e4b02074ac8f4f7b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Zojirushi Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Zojirushi-BB-PDC20BA-Virtuoso-Breadmaker-Stainless/dp/B07BQ28TQ6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62cdce01e4b02074ac8f4f7b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus bread maker. " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62cdce01e4b02074ac8f4f7b" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Zojirushi-BB-PDC20BA-Virtuoso-Breadmaker-Stainless/dp/B07BQ28TQ6?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62cdce01e4b02074ac8f4f7b%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Zojirushi Virtuoso Plus bread maker. </a>
Famed for their sleek designs and high functionality, Japanese kitchen brand Zojirushi is offering sales on some of their best-selling items, just for this final day of Amazon Prime.

Although this beloved company tends to fly under the radar here in the U.S., Zojirushi’s rice cookers, stainless steel lunch jars and vibrant collection of vacuum-insulated water bottles are hugely popular in Japan — and now is your chance to try them out for yourself on the cheap.

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change.

1
A 16-ounce stainless steel mug (up to 28% off)
Keep beverages hot or cold for up to six hours with this easy-to-clean and odor resistant travel mug that comes in four different colors, each at a different discount. The locking lid features an air vent on the mouthpiece to allow beverages to flow smoothly without gushing or overflowing, and uses a two-step release to prevent condensation from building up around the stopper.
$34.19+ at Amazon (originally $47.50)
2
Made in Japan Neuro Fuzzy rice cooker (20% off)
Make the perfect rice every time with this 5.5-cup computerized rice maker that features multiple menu selections like keep warm and re-heat cycles. The cooker also lets you set rice cooking preferences and pre-programmed options for the type of rice that you are cooking. Plus, this thing is really adorable on your kitchen counter.
$184.79 at Amazon (originally $230.99)
3
A 25-ounce stainless steel lunch jar (20% off)
This durable and versatile stainless steel lunch jar is a great way to transport foods or beverages and, thanks to the vacuum insulated construction, it keeps contents hot or cold for hours. It also comes with an extra long spoon and tote bag for even greater convenience.
$36 at Amazon (originally $44.99)
4
A hybrid water boiler and warmer, 4 liters (6% off)
Using a micro-computerized temperature control system, this hybrid water boiler rapidly boils water or keeps it at your desired temperature until you're ready to dispense it. The non-stick interior and stainless steel body is easy to clean and vacuum insulation keeps contents warm without the need for more electricity.
$218 at Amazon (originally $231.49)
5
Another 16-ounce Zojirushi stainless steel mug (up to 27% off)
This stainless steel, vacuum-insulated mug keeps beverages hot or cold for hours. The pop-open lid is made with BPA-free plastic and the wide mouth easily accommodates ice-cubes for iced beverages. It comes in a handful of colors.
$21.99+ at Amazon (originally $29.99)
6
Home Bakery Virtuoso Plus bread maker; 2 pounds (29% off)
The highly rated and much-loved Virtuoso Plus bread maker allows you to craft your own fluffy loaves of bread at home from start to finish. There's even a kneading function and dual heaters to promote a loaf that's perfectly proofed and browned. Rapid settings also allow you to have a loaf ready to eat in under two and a half hours.
$266.99 at Amazon (originally $377.49)
7
A 20-ounce stainless steel mug (29% off)
This corrosion-resistant and vacuum-insulated mug keeps contents cold or hot for hours and a two-step lid release prevents excess condensation from building up around the stopper. There's also an added safety lock to stop the lid from opening accidentally.
$24.99 at Amazon (originally $34.99)
8
Mr. Bento stainless steel lunch jar, 41 ounces (11% off)
This vacuum-insulated lunch jar contains four separate microwave-safe inner bowls to keep contents separate and organized. It also comes with an east-to-carry lunch bag and a long forked spoon with a cover.
$53.41 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
Cute And Durable Travel Tumblers And Mugs

