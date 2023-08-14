Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Are Officially Engaged

People is reporting that Scott asked for Deschanel’s hand on Sunday while they were vacationing in Scotland with her two children, daughter Elsie, 8, and son Charlie, 6.

On Monday, the couple made things public by showing off Deschanel’s new ring on Instagram with a photo that was captioned, “Forever starts now.”

The post attracted congratulations from many of the couple’s celebrity friends, including “Yellowjackets” star Melanie Lynsky, comedian Billy Eichner, actor Mira Sorvino and designer Nate Berkus.

The two owe their relationship to talk show host James Corden, who inadvertently played matchmaker in August 2019 when he invited Jonathan and Drew Scott to do a sibling-themed “Carpool Karaoke” segment with Deschanel and her sister, Emily Deschanel.

Things moved fast, and the couple was soon dating.

“They became friends after and then started talking as friends and realized there was more to it,” a source close to the couple told People.

Jonathan Scott told Access Hollywood in April 2020 that he had “instant chemistry” with the “New Girl” star and told USA Today in September 2020 that the pandemic jump-started their relationship in ways they didn’t expect.

“I think we’ve essentially squeezed the normal equivalent of three years into one year because of isolation. So it’s been pretty great,” he said.

People’s source said Scott makes Deschanel laugh, and that “he’s so sweet to her” and “they bonded over a shared love of music.”

The couple did not announce when the wedding might take place.