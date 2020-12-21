Fans Love Zooey Deschanel Acting As Katy Perry In New Music Video: 'A Cultural Reset'

Katy Perry’s new music video features a very familiar face that’ll make you do a double take.

The singer dropped the video for her new song “Not the End of the World” on Monday morning and fans were treated with an interstellar treat starring none other than “New Girl” star Zooey Deschanel.

In the video, a group of blue aliens accidentally abduct Deschanel, when they were told to abduct Perry ― a riff on the physical similarities between the pop star and actor (particularly when they both rocked blue eyes, dark hair and blunt bangs).

Deschanel, back in 2009, addressed their similar looks and called the comparisons “a little bit annoying.”

“The only similarity that we have is that we look a little bit alike,” Deschanel said at the time, adding that she thought Perry seemed “like a nice person” and that she didn’t think the singer would be “going out and being mistaken for me.”

It seems that that annoyance is long gone as Deschanel is fully embracing how much the two look alike in this music video. And fans absolutely loved it:

Zooey Deschanel as Katy Perry was a cultural reset, agree or argue with the wall. ✨ pic.twitter.com/NmXssq9hJh — Knight ✝ (@perrysknight_) December 21, 2020

zooey deschanel as katy perry in not the end of the world lmaoooo 😭 this is a pop culture moment pic.twitter.com/XKuD9PH3eN — ‏ً (@likeathornrose) December 21, 2020

Katy Perry & Zooey snapped with the Not The End of the World music video story and concept, i love it omg pic.twitter.com/uvS5Nrm8BB — kanishk🌏 (@kxnishk) December 21, 2020

2020 is shit but @katyperry putting @ZooeyDeschanel in her music video and embracing that they look a like is a highlight 🤣 — Disgruntled Pelican (@ajb3796) December 21, 2020

katy perry choosing zooey deschanel to play her in a music video... 2008 IS SHAKING



NOT THE END OF THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/952nHIr7vx — ً (@katysaesthetic) December 21, 2020

