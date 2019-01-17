17 Awesome Parenting Quotes From Zooey Deschanel

“I think that the main thing is just not standing in their way. My daughter is only 2, but she’s so strong and confident. I think it’s not letting those societal kind of pressures and those stereotypes affect them. Mainly I think it’s protecting her confidence, because she was born with it. I come from a family of pretty strong-willed women, and all the women in my husband’s family are amazing. I think we have a pretty good network for strong women, so that’s a start. I think it’s mainly encouraging kids to express themselves and speak out and be confident.”

On Parenting Fails

“I made her a little heart-shaped cake that didn’t have sugar. I put just mashed banana in it. She’s so little. You know, there’s a lot of sugar in cake. And then I whipped up some coconut cream and I put it on top. It looked like a cupcake. So we’re like, ‘All right, here’s your cake! Happy birthday!’ And she goes [mimes dipping one finger in, tasting it and shaking her head].”

On Being A Working Parent

“When you’re holding your baby, you’re like, ’I don’t wanna go to work — this is like the best thing ever.’ But it’s nice, you know, I think, having a little girl, she knows her mommy works and I think that’s a good thing.”

On Getting Kids Excited About Vegetables

“At our house we grow leafy greens and lettuces, different herbs, tomatoes, squash, zucchini. When you grow your own food, it’s exciting and your kids get excited. ... Our daughter might not eat a piece of broccoli if you bring it to her on a plate, but if she gets to pick it herself she gets so excited and wants it! And then she wants to try everything ― the arugula, the herbs. She can eat romaine, so I’ve just started making more romaine lettuces, and the arugula just has to be chopped up really small.”