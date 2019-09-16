Zooey Deschanel's New Guy Is One Of The Property Brothers

Zooey Deschanel is renovating her personal life with a little help from Jonathan Scott of the home improvement show “Property Brothers.”

Deschanel reportedly met Scott while filming a sibling-heavy segment for “Carpool Karaoke” with her sister Emily Deschanel, and the two were recently spotted holding hands as they arrived at Little Dom’s restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday.

“It’s new, but they are having a lot of fun together,” an unnamed source told People about Deschanel and Scott’s connection.

The pair apparently “started out as friends but then realized they liked each other,” a different source told Entertainment Tonight.

Deschanel recently split from her film producer husband Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares 4-year-old daughter Elsie Otter and 2-year-old son Charlie Wolf. The former couple released a joint statement last week announcing their separation after four years of marriage.

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners,” the couple told People in a statement. “We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images Jacob Pechenik and actress Zooey Deschanel attend an event together in May 2018.

After the news that Deschanel and Scott were dating made the internet rounds, Pechenik broke his silence, revealing that “everything is amicable” and that he and his ex are committed to co-parenting their children.

“We’ve been raising them and we’re going to continue to raise them, and take great care of get them,” he told Hollywood Life, which was first to report the news of their split. “I’m happy.”

Prior to her marriage to Pechenik, Deschanel was married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard. Scott was married to longtime girlfriend Kelsy Ully until 2013. He was engaged to Jacinta Kuznetsov before the two broke up in April 2018.