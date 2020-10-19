Unless you want to risk creating a superspreader event, hosting or attending a big Halloween party seems like a pretty bad idea.
This year, Halloween lovers are going digital, having comfy virtual get-togethers on Zoom or the Houseparty app. Given that change of venue, why not opt for a costume that looks amazing on camera? Think: snatched, YouTube-tutorial-worthy makeup or something that has a lot going on visually from the neck up.
With those criteria in mind, we’ve rounded up 34 costume ideas that are perfect for Zoom and absolutely worth posting on Instagram.
1
2020 Dumpster Fire
2
Ventriloquist & Puppet
3
Twisted Cheshire Cat
4
Nurse From The Cover Of Blink-182's ' Enema of the State' Album
5
Fly On Mike Pence's Head
6
Zombie Bride Cady Heron From 'Mean Girls'
7
Zendaya In 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
Cydi Basil Chrestensen
8
2020 Ghosts
9
Surrealism Makeup
10
Joe Exotic & Carole Baskin From 'Tiger King'
11
Snow Globe
12
Sun Goddess
13
Archer From 'Archer'
14
Scarecrow
15
The Tapatio Man
16
Old School Arcade Games
17
Corpse Bride
18
Werewolf
19
Jack & Rose From 'Titanic'
20
Ron Burgundy From 'Anchorman'
21
Christmas Tree
22
Where's Waldo?
23
No Filter/Filter
24
Frida Kahlo
25
Darla From 'Finding Nemo'
26
Half Skull Makeup
27
Tommy Wiseau In 'The Room'
Nolan Valenti
28
Chucky From 'Child's Play'
29
Vincent van Gogh's Self-Portrait
30
Furiosa From 'Mad Max: Fury Road'
31
Tiki Maleficent From 'Sleeping Beauty'
32
The Joker
33
The Wicked Witch Of The West
34
Apple Specialist