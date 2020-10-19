Relationships

34 Halloween Costume Ideas For Your Zoom Party This Year

The COVID-19 pandemic means a lot more virtual hangouts — but you still need a clutch costume.

Let’s face it: Halloween is going to look a lot different this year, for kids and adults alike.

Unless you want to risk creating a superspreader event, hosting or attending a big Halloween party seems like a pretty bad idea.

This year, Halloween lovers are going digital, having comfy virtual get-togethers on Zoom or the Houseparty app. Given that change of venue, why not opt for a costume that looks amazing on camera? Think: snatched, YouTube-tutorial-worthy makeup or something that has a lot going on visually from the neck up.

With those criteria in mind, we’ve rounded up 34 costume ideas that are perfect for Zoom and absolutely worth posting on Instagram.

1
2020 Dumpster Fire
@lolalambchops/Instagram
2
Ventriloquist & Puppet
@tenesiaandterence/Instagram
3
Twisted Cheshire Cat
@glassjawbabe/Instagram
4
Nurse From The Cover Of Blink-182's ' Enema of the State' Album
@nicolesegovia/Instagram
5
Fly On Mike Pence's Head
3 Wishes/Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
6
Zombie Bride Cady Heron From 'Mean Girls'
@nickaylahiler/Instagram
7
Zendaya In 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'
Cydi Basil Chrestensen
8
2020 Ghosts
@Aropersbarnhouse/Instagram
9
Surrealism Makeup
@ameliezoe_/Instagram
10
Joe Exotic & Carole Baskin From 'Tiger King'
@michaelamabry/Instagram
11
Snow Globe
@mary.goes.traveling/Instagram
12
Sun Goddess
@makeupbyeureka/Instagram
13
Archer From 'Archer'
@tomjseymour/Instagram
14
Scarecrow
@princessuvray/Instagram
15
The Tapatio Man
@daniyo_gs/Instagram
16
Old School Arcade Games
Coolest Homemade Costumes
17
Corpse Bride
@makeup.by_chris/Instagram
18
Werewolf
@belovedbrian/Instagram
19
Jack & Rose From 'Titanic'
Costume Works
20
Ron Burgundy From 'Anchorman'
@tinyhandsf/Instagram
21
Christmas Tree
@littlegeri/Instagram
22
Where's Waldo?
@iamgieaux/Instagram
23
No Filter/Filter
@karoism/Instagram
24
Frida Kahlo
@luciabernardmakeup/Instagram
25
Darla From 'Finding Nemo'
@hettistitch/Instagram
26
Half Skull Makeup
rhysjamesmale/@Instagram
27
Tommy Wiseau In 'The Room'
Nolan Valenti
28
Chucky From 'Child's Play'
@kiwiaspetto/Instagram
29
Vincent van Gogh's Self-Portrait
Costume Works
30
Furiosa From 'Mad Max: Fury Road'
@heatherbabeee/Instagram
31
Tiki Maleficent From 'Sleeping Beauty'
@ms.swizzlestick/Instagram
32
The Joker
@jerkyderpy/Instagram
33
The Wicked Witch Of The West
@mrswar16/Instagram
34
Apple Specialist
@jonathan.l.black/Instagram
