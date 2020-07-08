SPONSORED BY
Time To Act:
A Podcast About Diversity And Inclusion
CEOs and C-suite leaders from multinational brands and regional businesses reveal why diversity and inclusion are defining factors in a company’s growth and success at scale. It's more than checking the boxes — together, business leaders are listening, understanding and taking action for real change.For a deeper dive into corporate diversity and inclusion in action, visit HuffPost.comPresented by PwC and CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™. Produced by RYOT Studio and At Will Media.
THE HOST
Y-Vonne Hutchinson, CEO & Founder of ReadySet
Y-Vonne Hutchinson is a business leader and consultant deeply engaged with the advancement of diversity and inclusion. Hutchinson works with companies who want to move beyond bare minimum efforts and forge real, lasting change across their organizations. In candid interviews about diversity and inclusion, Hutchinson explores the most pressing and divisive issues facing business leaders today, drawing actionable solutions from their experiences and thought leadership.
Time To Act: Trailer
Introducing Time to Act
Conversations around diversity and inclusion can be uncomfortable — particularly in the workplace, where they are often overlooked or avoided. But data shows that companies who place diversity and inclusion initiatives at the forefront of their strategy are more innovative and successful than their competitors. Covering topics such as allyship, intersectional divides and mental health inclusion, these committed CEOs and C-suite leaders are showing their organizations — and their industries — that now is the time to act on diversity and inclusion.
Read Transcript
Time to Act: Episode 1
The Art of Global Inclusion
Yum! Brands Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer James Fripp oversees multinational brands including KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell. Working his way up the ranks from a shift manager in Taco Bell stores to a global-facing leader, Fripp learned first-hand that inclusion isn’t just an HR topic buried in corporate annual reports, but an artform with the capacity for global impact. He explains how vital authentic relationships are to building trust that can foster truly inclusive company culture.
Read Transcript
Time to Act: Episode 2
Inclusion During A Pandemic
California State Automobile Association (CSAA) CEO and President Tom Troy explains how he fosters a company culture centered around inclusion, through the lens of maintaining mental health and well-being. He spotlights how CSAA is taking action, beyond granting additional health benefits, to ensure their employees have the resources they need to not only survive, but thrive in this climate. Host Y-Vonne Hutchinson addresses how and why it’s important for companies to keep these initiatives in place as they navigate a future with many uncertainties.
Read Transcript
Time to Act: Episode 3
Inclusion In Technology By 2030
At the helm of Intel Corporation’s diversity and inclusion strategy, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Barbara Whye is already leading the charge on corporate responsibility initiatives — such as the RISE campaign, AI for Youth, and the Global Inclusion Index — that are integral to Intel’s next decade of innovation. Host Y-Vonne Hutchinson explores her own vision of what inclusion in technology should look like by the year 2030 and the fundamental steps Intel is taking to get there.
Read Transcript
Stay tuned for more episodes coming soon!
