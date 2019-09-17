Take A Break

These Are The Most Fun Cities In The U.S.

A report from WalletHub ranks cities based on metrics like number of attractions, bar accessibility and more.
Caroline Bologna

These Are The Healthiest And Unhealthiest U.S. Cities

Location, location, location.
Theresa D'Angelo

25 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Hawaii

Hawaii locals shared the faux pas they often see visitors committing.
Caroline Bologna

The Magical Staying Power Of The New York City Dollar Pizza Slice

Built as a response to a recession in 2008, these pizza shops could soon come in handy again.
Kristen Aiken

Boy Who Used His Savings To Feed Dorian Evacuees Surprised With Disney World Getaway

"When you do good, good comes back to you.”
Theresa D'Angelo

Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Trip To Watch Serena Williams In U.S. Open

The Duchess of Sussex took a commercial flight to New York City on Friday, according to People magazine.
Kimberley Richards

10 Ways To Avoid Seasickness On A Cruise

Because praying to the porcelain goddess is no way to spend a vacation.
Theresa D'Angelo

Bahamas Cruise Line Offers Free Evacuations For Those Stranded By Hurricane Dorian

The 1,900-passenger Grand Celebration ship will embark on a humanitarian journey after the hurricane devastated the islands.
Josie Harvey

The Number Of Americans Who 'Super Commute' Is On The Rise

It's a long haul.
Lauren Moraski

Americans Are Wasting An Incredible Amount Of Vacation Days

Ain't that a shame.
Theresa D'Angelo

16 Parents On The Hacks That Help Them Survive Disney Parks

Tried-and-true tips to help make your trip as *magical* as possible.
Kate Auletta

25 Mouthwatering Lilikoi Treats To Eat In Hawaii

Everything is better with passion fruit.
Caroline Bologna

The Mary Poppins Bag Of Travel Is Half-Off Right Now

Get the Lo & Sons O.G. and O.M.G. travel bags for 50% off.
Danielle Gonzalez

The Most Beautiful Airports In The World

Airports like Singapore Changi and Dubai International feature striking architecture, luxury amenities and more.
Caroline Bologna

7 Tourist Traps That Are Worth Checking Out On Your Next Vacation

From duck boats to sports stadiums, these tourist activities are popular for a reason.
Casey Bond

How Do You Get Good Sleep When Traveling? My Secret Fits In My Suitcase.

This eye mask with Bluetooth headphones is an affordable way to sleep better on vacations or work trips.
Caroline Thompson

Disneyland Unveils Its Massive New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Expansion

Guests can fly -- and damage -- the Millennium Falcon at Disney's newest theme park attraction.
Ed Mazza

These Are America's Best Beaches, According To 'Dr. Beach'

Stephen Leatherman has delivered his 2019 list of the best beaches in the United States.
Kate Auletta

Baggage Handler's Dance Moves Are Taking Off On The Tarmac

Luu Vailuu is making air travel more fun on the ground.
Ron Dicker

Flight Attendants Share Their Biggest Passenger Pet Peeves

If you order coffee on the plane, you're going to want to read this.
Taylor Pittman