'Orange Is The New Black' Actor Brad William Henke Dies At 56

Brad William Henke retired from pro football in 1994 and went on to a career in acting. David Livingston via Getty Images

Brad William Henke, the former NFL player known for his role as corrections officer Desi Piscatella in “Orange Is the New Black,” died Tuesday at age 56, a representative of the actor told Variety.

“Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy. A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community…. and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family,” his manager, Matt DelPiano, said in a statement to TMZ.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Henke began a career in acting after injuries forced him to retire from professional football in 1994. Over his career, he appeared in dozens of TV series, including “Law & Order,” “Life on Mars,” “Shameless,” “Criminal Minds,” Bones,” “Lost” and and “The Office.”

His movie appearances included “Pacific Rim” and “World Trade Center.”