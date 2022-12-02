What's Hot

orange is the new black obitBrad William Henke

'Orange Is The New Black' Actor Brad William Henke Dies At 56

The former NFL player was known for his role as prison guard Desi Piscatella in the hit Netflix series.
Josephine Harvey

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Brad William Henke retired from pro football in 1994 and went on to a career in acting.
David Livingston via Getty Images

Brad William Henke, the former NFL player known for his role as corrections officer Desi Piscatella in “Orange Is the New Black,” died Tuesday at age 56, a representative of the actor told Variety.

“Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy. A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community…. and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family,” his manager, Matt DelPiano, said in a statement to TMZ.

The cause of death was not disclosed.

Henke began a career in acting after injuries forced him to retire from professional football in 1994. Over his career, he appeared in dozens of TV series, including “Law & Order,” “Life on Mars,” “Shameless,” “Criminal Minds,” Bones,” “Lost” and and “The Office.”

His movie appearances included “Pacific Rim” and “World Trade Center.”

He played college football at the University of Arizona before he was drafted in 1989 by the New York Giants. He went on to play for the Denver Broncos and in 1990 played on their defensive line in Super Bowl XXIV against the San Francisco 49ers.

