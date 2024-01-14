ShoppingGift GuidesValentine's Day

Nice Valentine's Day Gifts That You Can Get For Under $15 At Walmart

With prices this low, you’ll be able to show love to as many valentines as your heart desires.
Love may not cost a thing, but it’s still nice to surprise the people you care about with a little something special on Valentine’s Day.

As every good gift-giver knows, it’s not how much you spend on a gift that matters, but the thought behind it and it turns out that Walmart is a treasure trove of V-Day goodies.

Whether your valentine is your partner, friend or work bestie, here are some gifts to show your love — all for under $15.

1
Walmart
Valentine’s Day Mad Libs
This gift gives new meaning to the term “funny valentine.” Gifting your partner this word game and then filling them out together is a fun date night activity that’s sure to involve lots of laughter. Or, give them to your friend group and have a blast filling in the blanks together. This is the stuff inside jokes are made of.
$4.74 at Walmart
2
Walmart
Ferrero Rocher premium chocolates
What’s Valentine’s Day without a little chocolate? These gold-wrapped hazelnut chocolates definitely fall into the “good chocolate” category. Hopefully, your valentine is nice enough to share this sweet gift.
$10.98 at Walmart
3
Walmart
Mug and frother set
This is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for the friend (or friends!) you love to grab lattes with. Not only is it a cute mug, but it comes with a frother so they can make their own fancy coffee drinks at home.

$14.97 at Walmart
4
Walmart
Heart-shaped cookie cutter molds
For some people, the way to their heart is definitely through their stomach. With this assortment of heart-shaped cookie cutter molds, you can use them to cook up something special — or gift it with the ingredients as a fun activity to do together.
$7.36 at Walmart
5
Walmart
Cozy blanket
Whether your valentine is someone you love to curl up on the couch with for movie night or someone who you know is a total bookworm, a cozy blanket is a gift that anyone can appreciate.
$14.97 at Walmart
6
Walmart
Silver and mirror picture frame
Of all the holidays, Valentine’s Day is the one that it’s totally okay — and pretty much expected — to get a little mushy over. Gift your valentine a framed photo of the two of you together. This silver and mirror frame will make it extra special.
$13.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
Shower steamer set
This sure is one steamy gift to give your partner. There are six shower bomb scents inside, including lemongrass and coconut, eucalyptus and grapefruit.
$14.99 at Walmart
8
Walmart
Hydrating night lotion
'Tis the season for dry, wind-chapped skin. Unlike most lotions, this one doesn’t smell overly floral or fruity; it’s made with chamomile and palo santo, making it appealing to both men and women.
$8.97 at Walmart

