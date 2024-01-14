Nice Valentine's Day Gifts That You Can Get For Under $15 At Walmart

HuffPost receives compensation from one or more retailers on this page, and HuffPost and its publishing partners may also receive a commission for purchases made via links. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Love may not cost a thing, but it’s still nice to surprise the people you care about with a little something special on Valentine’s Day.
As every good gift-giver knows, it’s not how much you spend on a gift that matters, but the thought behind it and it turns out that Walmart is a treasure trove of V-Day goodies.
Whether your valentine is your partner, friend or work bestie, here are some gifts to show your love — all for under $15.
1
Valentine’s Day Mad Libs
2
Ferrero Rocher premium chocolates
3
Mug and frother set
4
Heart-shaped cookie cutter molds
5
Cozy blanket
6
Silver and mirror picture frame
7
Shower steamer set
8
Hydrating night lotion