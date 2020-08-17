HuffPost Finds

The Annual Zappos VIP Sale: Everything You Need To Know

Zappos VIP customers will earn 10x points on their purchases

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The <a href="https://fave.co/2O1DN6W" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Annual Zappos VIP Sale</a> is running from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, and it&rsquo;s the perfect time for shoppers to save on shoes, apparel and accessories.
The Annual Zappos VIP Sale is running from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, and it’s the perfect time for shoppers to save on shoes, apparel and accessories.

If your workout sneakers are looking worse for wear, you’ve found yourself exclusively in loungewear at home, or you want a new swimsuit for your next getaway, we’ve got a sale for you.

The Annual Zappos VIP Sale is running from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, and it’s the perfect time for shoppers to save on shoes, apparel and accessories. There will be major markdowns on beloved brands like Sam Edelman, Frye and Madewell. The sale is open to anyone, but Zappos VIP customers (it’s free to sign up) will earn 10x points on their purchases, and 11x points if their account is linked with Amazon Prime.

Here’s how it works: Normally Zappos VIP customers earn 1 point for every dollar spent, and when they reach 100 VIP points they can receive a $1 code that can be used toward a future purchase. However, during the Annual Zappos VIP Sale, shoppers get 10x the points, so you’ll get 10 points for every dollar spent and a $10 code when you spend $100. Did we mention that Zappos VIP’s get free expedited shipping on all orders?

While Zappos is known for their shoes — we’re already eyeing these Sam Edelman sandals on sale for $48 — they also carry a wide range of apparel and accessories for women, men and kids. It’s the perfect time to stock up on activewear (the unofficial uniform of quarantine) from brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Champion. If your child is headed back to school, you can find kids clothes and backpacks for a steal.

We’ve rounded up some of the on-sale items worth snagging from the Annual Zappos VIP Sale.

Take a look below:

Koolaburra by UGG Fuzz'n
Zappos
Originally $55, on sale for $35 at Zappos.
SKECHERS Go Flex Go Walk High-Waist Leggings 2.0
Zappos
Originally $49, on sale for $32 at Zappos.
L*Space Pointelle Rib Lee Lee Top
Zappos
Originally $99, on sale for $89 at Zappos.
Superga 2750 COTU Classic Sneaker
Zappos
Originally $65, on sale for $45 at Zappos.
Alternative Ideal Tee
Zappos
Originally $28, on sale for $17 at Zappos.
Fila Todd Pants
Zappos
Originally $42, on sale for $39 at Zappos.
Circus by Sam Edelman Fable
Zappos
Originally $60, on sale for $48 at Zappos.
Herschel Supply Co. Classic X-Large
Zappos
Originally $55, on sale for $44 at Zappos.
Levi's® Womens High-Waisted Taper
Zappos
Originally $70, on sale for $49 at Zappos.
Columbia Kids Rain-Zilla™ Kids Jacket
Zappos
Originally $45, on sale for $35 at Zappos.
Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14
Zappos
Originally $140, on sale for $105 at Zappos.
Rip Curl Kids Dawn Patrol. Kids Boardshorts
Zappos
Originally $35, on sale for $31 at Zappos.
J.Crew One-Shoulder Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit with Rickrack
Zappos
Originally $128, on sale for $77 at Zappos.
Dr. Martens Voss
Zappos
Originally $100, on sale for $90 at Zappos.
Herschel Supply Co. Novel
Zappos
Originally $85, on sale for $60 at Zappos.

Shop The Annual Zappos VIP Sale

shoppableStyleshoppingfinds salefinds style