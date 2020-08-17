HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

The Annual Zappos VIP Sale is running from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, and it's the perfect time for shoppers to save on shoes, apparel and accessories.

If your workout sneakers are looking worse for wear, you’ve found yourself exclusively in loungewear at home, or you want a new swimsuit for your next getaway, we’ve got a sale for you.

The Annual Zappos VIP Sale is running from Aug. 17 to Aug. 23, and it’s the perfect time for shoppers to save on shoes, apparel and accessories. There will be major markdowns on beloved brands like Sam Edelman, Frye and Madewell. The sale is open to anyone, but Zappos VIP customers (it’s free to sign up) will earn 10x points on their purchases, and 11x points if their account is linked with Amazon Prime.

Here’s how it works: Normally Zappos VIP customers earn 1 point for every dollar spent, and when they reach 100 VIP points they can receive a $1 code that can be used toward a future purchase. However, during the Annual Zappos VIP Sale, shoppers get 10x the points, so you’ll get 10 points for every dollar spent and a $10 code when you spend $100. Did we mention that Zappos VIP’s get free expedited shipping on all orders?

While Zappos is known for their shoes — we’re already eyeing these Sam Edelman sandals on sale for $48 — they also carry a wide range of apparel and accessories for women, men and kids. It’s the perfect time to stock up on activewear (the unofficial uniform of quarantine) from brands like Nike, Adidas, Under Armour and Champion. If your child is headed back to school, you can find kids clothes and backpacks for a steal.

We’ve rounded up some of the on-sale items worth snagging from the Annual Zappos VIP Sale.

