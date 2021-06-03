HuffPost Finds

37 Beauty Products So Great, You'll Want To Buy Two Of Them

"One, two, three, four, five..." —the memorable lyrics of "Mambo No. 5" and how many times you'll likely double back to buy these items.
By Heather Braga, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Anyone who uses any sort of beauty product knows that when you find a really great one, you want to order it over and over again. That’s how we feel about the beauty products below. From soothing face masks to glamorous cosmetics and things that’ll make your hair feel like you just left the salon, you’ll want to buy these items in multiples and we can’t say we blame you.

1
A set of 16 Dermal Korea collagen sheet masks
Amazon
So you don't ever have to fret about whether you have a quality mask on hand after a particularly stressful day when you're looking to unwind.

Promising review: "These masks are amazing!!! Having 'ice pick' scars left over from acne I was told that I'd have to pay for expensive laser therapy because the body can't produce enough collagen to heal deep scars. I've been using these masks for two months and I've seen SIGNIFICANT reduction in my scars. They are almost completely gone!" — Shaun

Get them from Amazon for $11.99.
2
La Roche-Posay gel cleanser
Amazon
It'll assist in conquering your arch nemesis: acne. It's made with salicylic acid that'll target blackheads and whiteheads directly. See ya', pesky pimples.

Promising review: "I was lucky enough to have clear skin in high school so I never understood how awful acne really is. When I was about 21–22 years old, I switched to a birth control implant, and that thing wreaked havoc on my entire life. I suddenly had horrible cystic acne. Not only did it make me self conscious and uncomfortable, but it was actually so painful — laying on my pillow hurt my face! To top it all off, my skin was also dry, and irritated. I tried every skincare line on the market for about two to three years, with no, or very little, results. Finally, I found La Roche-Posay's skincare products. Within four days, the inflammation decreased, the redness was fading, and my skin felt less dry. By two weeks, my skin was practically clear! I have been using this product for about four to five years now, and I haven't had a single outbreak, EXCEPT for the time I wanted to try a different product to save money. Huge mistake, one I will not make again." — LadyHawke

Get it from Amazon for $14.99.
3
Watermelon Pink Juice oil-free moisturizer
Sephora
You can count on this to smell fantastic and leave your face feeling refreshed after the first application.

Promising review: "Amazing! I haven’t been able to use a moisturizer for a couple of years without a breakout until I tried this. I had very dry, sensitive skin a few years ago, and then all of a sudden I had oily, acne-prone skin. I started using this because my skin was suffering without moisturizer and I was hopeful. It has not caused one breakout! It has helped heal the breakouts I had when I started using the product. This sits well under makeup, and causes no excess oil throughout the day." — Sephora Customer

Get it from Sephora for $21+ (available in two sizes).
4
A bottle of Mavala Stop
Amazon
It has a bitter (but harmless!) taste to help you not only kick your cuticle-biting habit, but leave you with gorgeous long nails. You'll have Cardi B–like claws in no time!

Promising review: "It's a miracle! I am 45 years old and have tried every product over the years — my mom used to put everything imaginable on my fingernails to keep them out of my mouth, my grandma tried to pay me to grow my fingernails out, but still, here I was at 45 with horrible nails. This has been a miracle. I can't describe the taste but will just say that it makes me not want my hands anywhere near my face. Yes, it is difficult to eat finger food with this on — I went to Florida recently and had to have my husband peel my shrimp for me. :-) But, it is a small price to pay to break this habit." — Laurie C.

Get it from Amazon for $14.50.
5
A supercharged Vitamin C serum
Amazon
It'll help protect your skin against UV rays while also repairing existing damage. You won't think twice about adding this into your daily beauty routine.

Get it from Amazon for $14.95.
6
A winged eyeliner stamp
Amazon
You'll want this if you obsess over makeup tutorials but haven't been able to nail liquid eyeliner just yet.

Promising review: "Let me start by saying this isn't my first cat-eye rodeo. I've tried the taping method, normal liquid liner, plastic winged stamping devices, stencils, all of it! Well, this gem arrived and I immediately had to try it out, all while laughing at how terrible this would probably turn out...but to my surprise I put the left cat-eye on first and it was perfect. I thought this was a fluke and did the right eye...again, it came out clean and perfect! I HAVE NEVER IN MY LIFE BEEN ABLE TO DO A CAT-EYE IN UNDER 10 MINUTES, LET ALONE THE TWO MINUTES THIS TOOK TO DO! There were no sloppy streaks that I had to touch up or anything you would expect. Just a clean crisp line. I can now do a cat-eye EVERY day and look/feel like a badass. Everyone can think I spend hours doing my makeup in the morning." — LadyMeow

Get a set of two from Amazon for $14.97 (available in three sizes).
7
Glossier's Boy Brow
Glossier
Because who wouldn't want flawless eyebrows every day?

Promising review: "Believe the hype: this magic bottle is proof that not all heroes wear capes. The creamy formula, which comes in blond, black, clear, and brown (which is what I used!), goes on smoothly and doesn’t require a lot of product to do the job. I used the wand to brush baby hairs in the beginning/middle of my brow upwards, and then brushed the longer, toddler-like hairs at the end of my eyebrows, sideways. And one coat was more than enough! Boy Brow does what exactly what the Glossier brand claims to do; it gives me a filled-in eyebrow that doesn’t look filled in. The finish looks natural, which is exactly what I wanted — my facial caterpillars have never looked better." — AnaMaria Glavan

Get it from Glossier for $16 (available in five shades).
8
Acne-absorbing cover patches
Amazon
They'll blend in with any skin tone and are gentle enough for any skin type, so you can go about your day without worrying that it looks like you're growing a second head on your face. Avarelle's pimple patches are formulated with tea tree oil and calendula, which is said to heal and shrink zits overnight. A single pack comes with 40 patches in a variety of sizes to fit any pimple you've got.

Promising review: "I’ve tried so many brands of pimple spots, and these are hands-down the best on the market. I’m a performer at Walt Disney World, and a clear complexion is required. Last night, I put these on a few acne problems (a small cyst, a whitehead, and a pimple I shouldn’t have picked and has been a bump for about three weeks now.) I just woke up and am writing this review in disbelief. THEY'RE FLAT! Gone! All of them! I could cry I’m so happy. The packaging is also ideal, because it allows you to conveniently and easily peel the stickers off without stretching them out or folding them back on themselves. Do yourself and your complexion a huge favor! Have these on hand for a stubborn zit when you really need help. Make sure you apply them to completely clean and dry skin." — Caitlyn

Get them from Amazon for $7.79.
9
An ice roller
Amazon
It's said to help decrease under-eye puffiness, minimize fine lines and shrink the look of pores — as well as to relieve headaches and sore muscles. Your skin will thank you.

Promising review: "I use this ice roller in my esthetician treatment room after extractions, peels and/or waxing. My clients love it! It drastically reduces inflammation and swelling...thereby leaving the skin in a much healthier state than if I didn't use it. I actually prefer this to my magic globes because of the ease of rolling over the skin. Globes tend to skip/jump if the skin is not properly lubricated with a lot of product. I can apply a calming colloidal oatmeal masque (in powder form) or other setting masque and simply roll right over it. If it is too chilly for your client...simply put a damp esti wipe on the skin as a barrier. Very easy to clean and disinfect between clients." — Chris DeFelice

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in eight colors).
10
A black sugar strawberry wash-off face mask
Amazon
Perfect for relaxing with an at-home spa night after a busy week.

Promising review: "The black sugar 'seeds' exfoliate the crap (literally) out of your skin and get all the gunk out of your pores, but doesn't dry it out to the point where your forehead is crying 'moisturize me' in a hoarse whisper. Plus, the scent of strawberries actually makes my mouth water. It's berry amazing. Ultimately, my skin feels smoother, doesn't feel tight, and looks brighter because of the Vitamin C ingredients. My blackhead-ridden nose is, in particular, forever in debt to this amazing mask." — AnaMaria Glavan, BuzzFeed

Get it from Amazon for $10.99.
11
A luxurious rose bubble bath from Kylie Skin
Kylie Skin
It'll be the cherry on top of your next spa night. The bubble bath is made up with natural oils and flower extracts to help moisturize your skin and relax your mind.

Get it from Kylie Skin for $26.
12
Maybelline's Instant Age Rewind concealer
Kayla Suazo / BuzzFeed
It'll brighten your under-eyes and help you disguise the fact your Sunday Scaries kept you up way past your bedtime.

Promising review: "This product does what it advertises. It is nearly full coverage, though I sometimes have to reapply on really red areas. I would not call it a moisturizer, but it does not dry out my skin as much as some other cosmetics. The way the applicator is designed makes it easy to apply without having to use my fingers or a sponge." — Maria Coker

Get it from Amazon for $5.86 (available in 18 shades).
13
A set of face mask brushes
Amazon
Perfect for anyone who already seems to have every beauty gadget on the market.

Promising review: "I love these! I no longer dread putting on my face products. I was using my fingers to apply the product to my face, but it was so messy and got in my nails, too. When I came across these silicone brushes I knew I had to have them. They are amazing and the low price is a steal. These brushes really changed my routine. I use my facial products more often because I'm no longer worried about the annoying mess. The silicone brush is very flexible and spreads the product on my face nicely. Cleaning the brush is a simple task, just rinse and pat dry. Highly recommended!" — Wells Family

Get them from Amazon for $3.58.
14
A hydrating argan oil hair mask
Amazon
So you can refresh your dry or damaged hair and give yourself an excuse to spend your Friday night at home.

Promising review: "My hair is very thin and curly. The ends are damaged from heat and color, causing my hair to look even more unruly. I do oil treatments once a week and only wash my hair two to three times a week but NOTHING has made my hair feel like this product does. There is an immediate difference as soon as this product touches my hair. It leaves my hair feeling so silky, even after I rinse it out and dry my hair." — Maegan W.

Get it from Amazon for $12.95.
15
A Princess Tiana–inspired liquid lipstick
Colourpop
You might want to buy two of right from the start because your sister is definitely going to try and steal it from you. Don't mess with Disney adults who also love beauty products.

Promising review: "This shade is such a beautiful, rich, and versatile shade of red that I bought a backup. I don't want to be without this new staple shade in my collection. It transitions perfectly from day to night, and has a pillowy yet moisturizing feel to the lips. I'm not normally a liquid lipstick fan because they chap my lips so badly, but this formula does not do that. I highly recommend this shade and formula if you're looking for great color payoff without the chapped lips from liquid lipstick." — Ashley S.

Get it from Colourpop for $6.30.
16
A Pineapple & Papaya Exfoliating Mask
Beauty Strike
It'll feel like treating your skin to a tropical vacation — you both deserve it. The mask is meant to work for all skin types and is vegan. In addition to making skin care products, Beauty Strike is a Black- and woman-owned business run by third-generation beauty enthusiast and esthetician, Emani Mone Jeter. Her studio offers monthly yoga and wellness classes, occasional book clubs, and skincare classes. The brand also has a recycling program that'll give you a 15% discount off your next order if you return one qualifying empty container and 25% off for two or more.

Get it from Beauty Strike for $24.
17
A loose powder foundation from bareMinerals
bareMinerals
It has SPF 15 built into it so you can ensure your skin is protected all year long.

Promising review: "I've been using the original foundation for years and it has NEVER disappointed. As soon as I put it on my complexion is near perfect, but still looks so natural. I get compliments on my skin when I wear it, because it really doesn't look like average, caked makeup — it looks like your skin. It's worth every penny and lasts quite a while. Give it a try! :)" — Rebecca2020

Get it from bareMinerals for $32 (available in 30 shades).
18
Tarte's Shape Tape Contour Concealer
Tarte
It's likely you've been eyeing it for months now and will be so excited to finally learn what the hype is about. Let me tell you — it'll live up to it.

Promising review: "Best concealer till time!! Just love the consistency. Can be worn without powder to give a more dewy look! Love the travel size. Medium to high coverage! Would definitely recommend!" — Mehwish K.

Get it from Tarte for $10 (available in 34 shades).
19
Gold under-eye collagen masks
Amazon
You can break these out whenever you "accidentally" stay up all night bingeing something new on Netflix and need some de-puffing.

Promising review: "These eye masks are absolutely amazing! I have hereditary dark circles under my eyes, as well as slight bags from being a mother of four. Eye creams do absolutely nothing for me, and I gave these a try just on a whim, not really expecting much. But they really work! The results aren't permanent, but I put these on for about an hour in the evening while I relax and watch TV, and my under eyes are much lighter and less puffy. I absolutely love these eye masks, and I will never be without them again." — Kate Johnson

Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $12.99.
20
A lipstick from Yves Saint Laurent
Sephora
It'll look as fabulous on your bathroom counter as it will on your pout.

Promising review: "My love affair for this lipstick started two years ago when I bought the wrong shade and it turned out to be a blessing. The texture is moisturizing but there’s a decent amount of staying power which I appreciate. I absolutely love the shade range so much I feel like you’ll be able to find a color you enjoy from the line. They also build very nicely. If you are looking for a high end lipstick that you won’t be disappointed in check these out!" — the brittster

Get it from Sephora for $38 (available in 30 shades).
21
Clump-free mascara
Amazon
It features a lightweight and long lasting formula that'll have people asking if you recently got eyelash extensions. Joke's on them!

Promising review: "I absolutely LOVE this mascara. I have very sensitive eyes and am highly devoted to my trusted brands. When a friend suggested this mascara I was curious, as she loved it. For the price point and how good it looked on her eyes, I thought why not. Holy moly. I'm in love. It makes my lashes longer — looks like I'm natural but better — and has a thinner formula so it looks like I have a billion gorgeous lashes, and looks the same all day long. I cannot recommend this enough. It doesn't rub during the day and give me that black-eye look. It's wonderful. Must buy." — Katherine Ochsman

Get it from Amazon for $12.95 (available in two colors).
22
A hair scalp massager
Amazon
It'll quickly become your favorite shower accessory. You can use it to exfoliate and deep clean your scalp while applying your shampoo — it's a game changer.

Promising review: "Love this product! About five days before I received it I dyed my hair at home. As some of you may know who do the same, it’s difficult to get the hair dye out of your scalp. I scrubbed my hair for days with my fingers and it seemed like everything was gone because the water ran clear. When I received the product I was excited so I am immediately jumped in the shower to use it. To my surprise a ton of hair dye that was stuck on my head came off. Not only that, but my scalp feels breathable and clean. Definitely not greasy 24 hours later like regular shampooing would do for me. I would recommend this product." — Lisa Agro

Get it from Amazon for $7.58+ (available in three colors).
23
A science-themed eyeshadow palette called "Sodium Fine"
Makeup Scientist Cosmetics
You'll find yourself experimenting with it so often you'll probably have to order another. This playful, punny palette is cruelty-free and vegan! Added bonus? It's from a small Black-owned business based in North Carolina.

Promising review: "This palette is amazing!!!!! It’s so pigmented. The colors pop extremely well. I can’t wait to see what other palettes this brand has to come." — Jasmine

Get it from Makeup Scientist Cosmetics for $45.
24
Ouai wave spray from Jen Atkin
Sephora
You can quickly spritz this all over your hair post-shower for an easy-to-achieve, frizz-free beachy look.

Get it from Sephora for $12+.
25
A set of Turbie Twist hair towels
Amazon
They'll fight frizz as soon as you step out of the shower.

Promising review: "These are amazing! They look super cute, dry your hair, and keep it from getting damaged. I like that it keeps my hair out of my face long enough for me to finish my routines before addressing my hair." — Vicki

Get a pack of four from Amazon for $27.49 (available in two color packs).
26
A NYX matte finish setting spray
Amazon
It'll make sure the hour you spent perfectly applying primer, concealer and highlighter doesn't go to waste. This spray has a matte formula, meaning it won't turn your makeup into a greasy or oily mess.

Promising review: "This spray is everything! Like, oh my gosh. I notice the difference if I forget to spray this on. I've walked through the humid city of New Orleans in the middle of July and my makeup stayed on from the time I got to work and was mostly still there by the time I got home, which was nine hours later. I can't rave enough about this, and I'm very picky when it comes to makeup." — missyj95

Get it from Amazon for $8.47.
27
Peach and Lily's Glass Skin Refining Serum
Ulta
It'll bring new meaning to "beauty rest" once you add it to your skincare routine. It's not super oily, feels really lightweight and smells fantastic. It's infused with peach extract to help fill your skin with vitamins, minerals and fatty acids to keep it looking fresher than ever.

Promising review: "I use the glass serum twice a day EVERY DAY. It brings a radiance and glow I've never found in other products; it hydrates well without becoming oily later in the day." – Nancy

Get it from Ulta for $39.
28
Olive and June's "Slumber Party" set
Olive & June
It comes complete with cozy socks and a heel balm to help hydrate your dry, cracked skin — you'll want to buy a few sets as gifts for your friends.

Get it from Olive & June for $26 (available in two sizes).
29
A bottle of Tend Skin Solution
Amazon
You can use it to reduce inflammation caused by shaving or ingrown hairs. Buh bye, razor burn.

Promising review: "I got waxed down there for five years straight and the lady that did it used this stuff afterwards. It work so well I went out and bought some. Ever since then I haven't had one ingrown hair (in six years). I recommend it highly and I'll never use anything else. It really is a miracle solution. Now I just keep it in the shower with me and dab a little on after every shave. Highly recommended for any type of skin." — Tennessee Fresh

Get it from Amazon for $20.36.
30
A bottle of Glossier's Solution
Glossier / AnaMaria Glavan / BuzzFeed
It'll gently remove dead skin via chemical exfoliation to rid your skin of pesky pimples. Before long you'll be taking ALL the selfies you want without giving it a second thought.

Promising review: My skin is super dry in the winter and I absolutely swear by Thayers Witch Hazel toner — it helps keep my breakouts and redness at bay without drying out my skin any further. However, I have cystic breakouts around my chin area — especially once a month, if you know what I mean — and not even my beloved witch hazel could help with that. SO! I decided to slowly incorporate Glossier’s Solution into my skincare regimen.

I was breaking out pretty badly when I decided to use this after washing my face. I needed just one pump to cover my whole face (paying close attention to my problem areas, including around my chin and near my temples). The next morning, my skin definitely felt a little dry, but my pimples were practically gone. The overnight improvement was dramatic, and none of my spots were an angry shade of red like they usually are. While I think this product is a bit too drying to use every night if you have dry skin, using it twice a week is the perfect dose of “pimple killer” for me! This is definitely a must-try product to keep breakouts at bay. — AnaMaria Glavan, BuzzFeed Editor

Get it from Glossier for $24.
31
A purple toning shampoo
Amazon
You can count on this to actually do its job and remove any unwanted brassiness from your light hair in only one to three minutes!

Promising review: "I'm not one to leave reviews, but this product deserves it! Holy cow! I was going to go into the salon to brighten my hair up, but after discovering this product I cancelled my appointment. I'm totally in love! This shampoo is not drying at all and just after two washes I achieved my desired results! I can't recommend it enough!" — Rachael

Get it from Amazon for $10.83+ (available in three sizes).
32
Or an anti-dandruff shampoo
Amazon
So you can change your wardrobe over to your all-black attire without fear of flakes dusting your shoulders.

Promising review: "I wish I discovered this product earlier. Took me six months of suffering from severe dandruff and white spots on my face. I was a week away from a visit to the dermatologist. After trying a lot of products and creams that didn't work, I decided to give it a try. And with just one wash, my life was changed. This is my only shampoo now. Been using it for almost a year now and no more white spots on my face (itchy, flaky, and terrible) or the worst, thick itchy dandruff." — Beverly Ramirez

Get it from Amazon for $14.84.
33
A two-pack of teeth whitening pens
Amazon
It has a natural mint flavor that'll leave your mouth smelling fresh while you work on erasing stains caused by coffee, tea, wine, etc. This pen is SO easy to use. All you have to do is twist the bottom and paint right onto your teeth. Each pen has 20 uses.

Promising review: "I always worry whether this stuff will actually work, look good, be easy to use, taste decent, be safe for my teeth... and this stuff has it all and I'm more than impressed! This photo is just after TWO uses!! Love this product!" — Lil Mama Mindy

Get them from Amazon for $19.99.
34
A splurge-worthy facial oil
Biossance
It's made with squalane, vitamin C and rose oil that'll brighten and hydrate all skin types.

Promising review: "I have very dry and sensitive skin, for this reason I like to keep my skincare routine very basic. I’ve used this serum for the past few months and I can say I am very pleased. It has hydrated my skin and has not caused any irritation. It can be expensive, but it is definitely worth it." — Yesenia

Get it from Biossance or $32+ (available in two sizes).
35
Glossier's Cloud Paint
Maitland Quitmeyer / BuzzFeed / Glossier
It'll add a touch of color to your cheeks with a quick swipe of lotion-like formula.

Promising review: "Cloud Paint might be the easiest-to-apply blush of all time. I am (as you can see) incredibly pale, and a lot of blushes get full Haunted Victorian Doll really quick. Two dabs of this and a quick blend, and the natural pink flush is there — and any excess product I just pop on my eyelids for a cute matchy look. It adds some hydrated dimension to an otherwise-matte face of foundation, feels SUPER comfortable on, and lasts (on me at least) all day! There is a little bit of a learning curve when squeeeeezing the product out (it can be easy at first to waste some), but once you're used to it, squeezin's a breeze. The good news is you only need a teeeeensy tad, so the tube lasts (The Sandlot voice) FOR-E-VER!

My favorite color combination (as you can PROBABLY tell in this photo) is pink and red. So my spring-and-summer go-to makeup is Cloud Paint in Puff on my lids and cheeks, and my almost-everyday red lip combo: Nars Velvet Matte Lipstick Pencil (in Dragon Girl) to line precisely and Tom Ford Lip Color Matte (in Ruby Rush) to fill in and last ALLLLLL DAYYYYYY."— Maitland Quitmeyer, BuzzFeed

Get it from Glossier for $18 (available in eight shades).
36
A makeup brush-cleaning shampoo
Heather Braga / BuzzFeed
Shocker — you need to clean those!

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
37
And a Winky Lux flower balm
Winky Lux
You'll find this to be simply magical as it goes on clear then blossoms into the perfect shade of pink as it combines with your natural pH-level.

Promising review: "The flower balm is my absolute favorite product from Winky Lux! It creates the perfect tinted lip and keeps them moisturized!" — Katie B.

Get it from Winky Lux for $16 (available in three colors).
