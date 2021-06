37 Beauty Products So Great, You'll Want To Buy Two Of Them

A bottle of Glossier's Solution

It'll gently remove dead skin via chemical exfoliation to rid your skin of pesky pimples. Before long you'll be taking ALL the selfies you want without giving it a second thought.My skin is super dry in the winter and I absolutely swear by Thayers Witch Hazel toner — it helps keep my breakouts and redness at bay without drying out my skin any further. However, I have cystic breakouts around my chin area — especially once a month, if you know what I mean — and not even my beloved witch hazel could help with that. SO! I decided to slowly incorporate Glossier’s Solution into my skincare regimen.I was breaking out pretty badly when I decided to use this after washing my face. I needed just one pump to cover my whole face (paying close attention to my problem areas, including around my chin and near my temples). The next morning, my skin definitely felt a little dry, but my pimples were practically gone. The overnight improvement was dramatic, and none of my spots were an angry shade of red like they usually are. While I think this product is a bit too drying to use every night if you have dry skin, using it twice a week is the perfect dose of “pimple killer” for me! This is definitely a must-try product to keep breakouts at bay. — AnaMaria Glavan , BuzzFeed Editor